Energy | Electricity has been exceptionally cheap in September – such contracts are now available

The price of stock electricity has been even negative at times in recent days. There is almost no change in the prices of fixed-term contracts.

Exchange electricity has been exceptionally affordable in September. The average taxable price for September, including the last day of the month, i.e. Saturday, is 4.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

In the current year, exchange electricity has been cheaper than this only in May.

On Saturday, stock exchange electricity is almost free, with the daily average price including taxes being 0.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

In exchange electricity contracts, the price the consumer pays for electricity is determined separately for each hour in the electricity exchange Nordpool. During peak hours of electricity consumption, the price can occasionally rise high, especially on cold frosty days, but it can also be negative.

On top of the exchange price, electricity companies charge a small marginal price for consumption, which at its most affordable is around 0.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

On the market the price level of other types of contracts has remained almost unchanged recently.

In the cheapest in a fixed-term electricity contract, electricity now costs about eight cents per kilowatt-hour, according to the Energy Agency’s comparison of contracts of the service. Lumme Energia’s contract is for one year.

Fixed-term contracts also offer so-called flexible contracts, where the base price per kilowatt-hour is slightly cheaper than Lumme Energia’s contract. In them, however, the timing of the consumer’s electricity use either lowers or slightly increases the price, depending on whether it is focused on peak hours of electricity consumption or not.

In the cheapest contract valid for the time being, which is not tied directly to the price of electricity on the exchange, electric energy costs 9.1 cents per kilowatt hour. In the North Karelia electricity contract, the price is updated four times a year.

The consumer can get rid of exchange electricity contracts and contracts that are valid until further notice with a 14-day notice period. On the other hand, it is difficult to withdraw from fixed-term contracts before the end of the contract period.

With the calculator below, you can compare your own electricity contract with the available options. Of the fixed-term and open-ended contracts, the cheapest contract of the Energy Agency’s service has been selected for the counter, where the price of electricity on the exchange does not directly affect the kWh price of the contract.