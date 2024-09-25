Energy | Electricity grid charges will rise drastically

Energy|Fingrid will increase grid fees by eight percent at the turn of the year. According to the company, the share of the electricity price paid by the consumer is approximately 2–3 percent.

Network company Fingrid will raise grid fees by eight percent from the beginning of next year. The company justifies the increases with the large investments required by the main grid and the increase in the costs of managing the electricity system.

Due to the rapid growth of wind and solar power, Fingrid has strengthened the main grid at a rapid pace. According to Fingrid, nearly 10,000 megawatts of emission-free electricity production has been connected to the grid within a few years.

For example, cross-border connections to Sweden are also currently being strengthened. The new Aurora transmission connection will be put into operation next year.

“The electrical system the change has also greatly increased the need for power system reserves and solutions that ensure smooth management of grid changes and disruptions,” Fingrid writes in the announcement.

According to Fingrid, the grid fee’s share of the consumer’s electricity bill is around 2–3 percent. The consumer does not pay the grid fee directly, but it is part of other electricity bills.

Electric energy accounts for about 40 percent of the electricity price paid by the consumer, electricity transmission about 30 percent, and taxes about 30 percent.

For a 100-euro electricity bill, the network fee would be around 2–3 euros. An eight percent increase in the national network fee would mean a 0.16–0.24 euro higher decrease.

The effect of the increase in the cost of grid transmission on the total price of electricity would therefore be approximately 0.2 percent.

Fingrid’s the revenues of the operation are monitored by the Energy Agency. The regulation is basically the same as for other network companies.

According to Fingrid, grid tariffs have decreased compared to the general price trend. The fees were last increased by two percent in 2022.

In 2019, Fingrid reduced grid fees by eight percent.

The energy crisis during the period, Fingrid accumulated exceptionally large so-called bottleneck revenues, when the price differences between the Nordic price areas grew.

At the request of electricity operators, grid fees have been withheld from time to time in recent years due to increased bottleneck revenues. In 2023, payments were not collected for six months. The same was done this year.