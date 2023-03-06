Energy | Electricity futures prices are swinging up and down again – what do you dare to promise about next winter’s electricity price?

Electricity has been cheaper since the beginning of the year than last fall. The expert tells how low the price can fall.

Electric has been cheaper on the electricity exchange during the beginning of the year than the whole of last fall. But, is the price drop just the calm before the storm?

Fixed-term contract offers for consumers have not decreased at all since the beginning of February. The cheapest two-year contracts cost 11–12 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.