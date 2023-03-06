Monday, March 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | Electricity futures prices are swinging up and down again – what do you dare to promise about next winter’s electricity price?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Energy | Electricity futures prices are swinging up and down again – what do you dare to promise about next winter’s electricity price?

Electricity has been cheaper since the beginning of the year than last fall. The expert tells how low the price can fall.

Electric has been cheaper on the electricity exchange during the beginning of the year than the whole of last fall. But, is the price drop just the calm before the storm?

Fixed-term contract offers for consumers have not decreased at all since the beginning of February. The cheapest two-year contracts cost 11–12 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.

#Energy #Electricity #futures #prices #swinging #promise #winters #electricity #price

See also  40 years old | Music producer Konsta Hiekkanen's mornings always start with a cold bath and yoga - as a rocker Jimi Pääkallo, he no longer misses his youth
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Perro Bermúdez destroyed Miguel Layún in live narration before making a bad center

Liga MX: Perro Bermúdez destroyed Miguel Layún in live narration before making a bad center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result