Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Energy | Electric heaters are now hoarding firewood and clapboard merchants are making money – In some places, wood can no longer be bought

August 16, 2022
The rise in the price of energy has boosted the klapi trade even to the extent that not all sellers can take on new customers in order to ensure that old customers have enough klapi for the winter.

Oak tree Saw and Höylä sawmill Marko Tamminiemi says that we are living in an extraordinary time in the clap shop. Demand is strong, and it’s early. In terms of quantity, claps are also bought more than before.

“The trees made last winter ran out around the turn of last year. The clappers made last winter were sold out in July. At the beginning of summer, we still made clappers and they are now in sale condition. If there’s room, it’s not a bad idea to buy wood in late summer, it can be difficult to get wood in November.”

In addition to the rise in energy prices, the timber trade has been boosted by the end of timber imported from Russia, which increases the demand for domestic wood, at least in Eastern Finland.

According to Tamminiemi, clappers are being ordered in greater quantity than before.

“If previously the customer picked up one sack with a trailer, and we took 2-3 sacks, now we transport 4-8 sacks.”

Birch clapper The price of a loose motor in Pirkanmaa is from 50 to 75 euros, plus the transport costs.

According to Tamminiemi, the price has risen slightly, because the price of the raw material, i.e. birch fiber, has also risen. A year ago, a cube of birch fiber was 35 euros, now it’s 45 euros, and the price can still rise. The rise in the price of electricity also puts upward pressure on the entrepreneur.

Loose mat birch in Tamminiemi has been about 67 euros without transport. He sells wood in 1.5 cubic sacks.

“At least the price of the valve will not get cheaper. Our electricity costs have also tripled when the contract period was broken in the spring. The valve machine is driven by an electric motor.”

Customers also buy more claps than before. Picture: Archive

Juha Ala-Tuuhonen Tuuhoselt of Ruovesni says that the demand is strong. All trees will be sold, what we can take. He has sold birch for 70 euros in bulk. Own production cannot be increased, because it would require more warehouse space and workers.

“It is not possible to take on new customers, we only sell to old customers, so the clappers are as if earmarked, and is there enough wood anyway? People are now interested in all the options when the price of electricity went up.”

Ala-Tuohose does not have enough wood from its own forest for all the clap shops, but the raw material has to be bought at a more expensive price than before. Otherwise, all costs have increased. Future price developments are impossible to predict.

