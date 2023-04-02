Genoa – “Liguria Region allocates a further 2.33 million euros to reduce consumption and improve the energy performance of Ligurian public buildings”. This was announced in a note by the regional councilor for economic development Andrea Benveduti, who proposed a resolution approving the refinancing of the tender dedicated to the energy efficiency of buildings Local societies.

In particular, the regional subsidy granted in the form of a non-refundable grant covering a maximum of 70% of investments, closed on 14 March, was aimed at those Municipalities with a population between 2,000 and 40,000 inhabitants, the Provinces, to the Metropolitan City of Genoa, the regional agencies, the Port System Authorities, the Park Authorities and the Chambers of Commerce.

“Consume less and produce better. It is the route that we have been indicating for some time to citizens, businesses and public bodies to try to coping with soaring energy prices – underlines the councilor Benveduti -. Energy efficiency, in this sense, is a concrete frontier of savings and development that we have supported in the past with the previous programming of the ERDF funds and that we will continue to support in the future with the new seven-year period. And the proof is this first announcementwhich has garnered the interest of 14 public bodies and a requested regional contribution that has far exceeded the 3.8 million euro allocated”.

“As promised – adds Benveduti – we did not hesitate for a moment and in a few weeks we refinanced the measure, guaranteeing all applicants the economic coverage of eligible applications. A timely response from the councilorship that will improve the performance of public buildings in the municipalities and local authorities requesting at least one energy class, with savings of at least 30% compared to the current situation”.