Thursday, May 4, 2023, 01:19



The war in Ukraine has brought to the table a problem that is not new. The cut in gas supply from Russia to Europe and the rise in oil and electricity prices have opened the eyes of a population that is looking more than ever for energy efficiency in their homes. Whether they are newly built or second-hand, Spanish homes have joined a sustainable trend that is in tune with the environment and that, in addition, allows for cost savings and increased property value.

It was precisely about this change in mentality and about the measures related to energy efficiency that are being taken at a public and private level that the informative breakfast ‘Energy efficiency in homes: less consumption for greater future value’ was about. The meeting, organized by LA VERDAD and BBVA and moderated by the Weekend chief of this newspaper and environmental expert, Miguel Ángel Ruiz, was attended by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga; the General Director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara; the head of Digital Transformation in the Eastern Territory of BBVA, Jorge Gil, and the Smart Clima product manager of Iberdrola, Sara López.

The complex situation of the Spanish housing stock was the initial focus of the meeting. The representative of BBVA, Jorge Gil, put on the table the “obsolete” nature of the country’s properties, which have an “average age of 47 years.” The professional also highlighted three very important facts: 40% of homes with four floors or more do not have an elevator; more than 80% have an energy rating between E and G, which are among the lowest, and half of the buildings are from before 1980, a time “in which construction criteria did not seek comfort and there were not so many advances”.

Sara López: “Buildings are responsible for 36% of direct emissions of polluting gases”

To reverse this situation, the European Union has promoted a green policy that, among other lines of action, includes improving the energy efficiency of homes through numerous aid channels through the ‘Next Generation’ funds. These measures have created, in the opinion of José Ramón Díez de Revenga, a “rehabilitation industry” that is taking its first steps and that will make it possible “for there to be more homes on the market. If we are seeing that the big problem is the lack of supply, instead of continuing to invade land and building, what can be done is to transform what we have, which are energetically deficient and uncomfortable, to reuse them”, he indicated. Among the actions carried out in the buildings, Sara López highlighted the importance of, mainly, insulating the buildings and replacing energy sources from fossil fuels with renewable ones, because “50% of the energy used in Europe is for heat the house.

Informative breakfast on energy efficiency organized by LA VERDAD and BBVA.



Vicente Vicens/ AGM







In the Community, this work for efficiency has resulted in a wide range of aid, supported by the ‘Next Generation’ funds, which can be accessed by “around 590,000 homes of the 790,000 that we have in the Region of Murcia”. , clarified José Francisco Lajara, an idea that was also emphasized by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, who encouraged people to take a leading role in improving their homes, because “we are in a unique moment. We must take advantage of the opportunity that we have in front of us, because the incentives will not always be there, “he commented.

All Community aid related to efficiency can be consulted through the website vivienda.carm.es

Among the advantages of joining these programs to rehabilitate homes, the experts highlighted the improvement in home comfort and the great savings in utility bills such as electricity or gas, “in addition to the increase in the value of a home after obtain a better energy rating”, added Jorge Gil.

Regarding the economic aspect, the Iberdrola product manager did not miss the opportunity to also highlight the value of these actions for the environment. “We have to reduce emissions if we don’t want to have a very difficult future. We have a commitment to Europe to achieve it », she summed up.

make it easy



After the implementation of the different subsidies, the administrations and private entities must now do awareness work so that citizens are aware of these opportunities and are encouraged to join them. In this sense, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure considered it essential “to make the procedure simple and explain it clearly”. To do this, the regional government has brought together all the information on these aid programs at vivienda.carm.es, a website “where all the steps to follow, the requirements and deadlines appear, and answers to the frequently asked questions the people,” explained José Francisco Lajara. In line, Díez de Revenga highlighted the agility of the procedure and indicated that the aid is being granted “within a period of 2 or 3 months.”

Jose Francisco Lajara. General Director of Housing

“About 590,000 homes could be beneficiaries of efficiency aid”

The aid offered by the Community is a good option for a large number of families who want to improve their homes. Of the total number of properties in the Region, whose figure reaches 790,000, “around 590,000 could be beneficiaries of the subsidies”, stressed the general director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, who emphasized a change of mentality in relation to rehabilitation. “Before, people focused on accessibility and now they focus on renewable energy and insulation,” he explained. The success of all these aids depends, according to Lajara, on agility and administrative simplification for which the Community has opted through a web page (vivienda.carm.es) “so that society can be informed. All the subsidies appear, the steps that must be followed and the answer to the frequently asked questions that people ask us”, he summarized, while encouraging those interested “to use all the tools at their disposal, such as the figure of the rehabilitation agent. Jose Ramon Diez de Revenga. Minister of Development and Infrastructures

“In the pandemic we rediscovered the importance of homes”

“In the pandemic we rediscovered the importance of homes” Sarah Lopez. Product manager Smart Climate of Iberdrola

«50% of the energy used in Europe is used to heat houses»

Iberdrola’s Smart Clima project manager, Sara López, highlighted how urgent it is to act in terms of efficiency in buildings, “because they are responsible for 36% of direct emissions of polluting gases and 50% of the energy used in Europe is for heating homes. To raise awareness among the population, the professional considered dissemination essential. “The efficiency benefits are obvious when you look at them, but the individual is often unaware. You have to make it very clear what actions have to be done, what subsidies you can access and what investment you have to make, “she summarized. To give homeowners even more facilities, Sara López presented the figure of the rehabilitation agent, a qualified professional who is in charge of all the necessary steps both to obtain financing and aid and to carry out the work. The result is a ‘turnkey’ project, to which López only has one drawback: deadlines. «They are projects for a year or so. You have to be patient.” Jorge Gil. Head of Digital Transformation in the Eastern Territory of BBVA

“80% of homes have an energy rating between E and G”

The person in charge of Digital Transformation in the Eastern Territory of BBVA, Jorge Gil, highlighted the great problem of the Spanish housing stock, in which “40% of the houses with four floors or more do not have an elevator, more than 80% have an energy rating between E and G and half of the buildings are from before 1980.” Faced with this situation, the expert stressed the importance of efficiency in homes, which means “savings on bills and an increase in the value of the property.” To achieve this energy efficiency, Gil highlighted the extensive aid package available in the Region and highlighted the work of entities such as BBVA, which has two specific financial products, both for neighborhood communities and for individual homes, “that help us to reach 100% of Murcian society”. In addition to helping them with financing, the entity develops ‘turnkey’ projects that result in sustainable and comfortable homes.

Once you decide to reform a home, there is nothing better than being guided by professionals who take care of everything, both requesting the relevant subsidies and managing all the works. This is precisely the work of the rehabilitation agent, a figure “that Iberdrola has throughout Spain and that is essential so that people do not have to talk to the different actors involved. The agent manages everything with the Administration, seeks financing and carries out turnkey projects”, indicated Sara López.

This figure is also key in BBVA, an entity that a year and a half ago adapted its financial products and created two very specific ones: loans for homeowners’ associations and energy efficiency loans, with repayment terms that can be up to 10 and 8 years. respectively. It also offers a ‘turnkey’ home renovation service thanks to its collaboration with partners as important as Iberdrola. “As you can see, sustainability is a priority within BBVA’s strategies,” he concluded.