New models can consume up to 70% less energy; Enel Share program promotes the efficient use of electrical energy

The search for energy efficiency resulted in the exchange of more than 8,000 refrigerators for energy distributor customers Enel Brasil, in 40 municipalities in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Ceará. Along the same line, 568,000 incandescent or fluorescent lamps were replaced with LED models in 78 cities in these states.

The replacement of the appliance, carried out in the 1st semester, represented an increase of 132% compared to the same period in 2022. The refrigerators have the Procel energy saving seal, and can consume up to 70% less than the replaced models.

With LED lamps, which are 80% more economical than others and 10 times more durable than the old ones, the total volume of replacements by Enel this year is 154% higher than in the same period last year.

The action is part of the Enel Share Eficiency program, one of the company’s sustainability projects, created to promote sustainable and inclusive actions for the population, and foreseen by the PEE (Energy Efficiency Program), of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), which promotes the efficient use of electrical energy in all sectors of the economy.

In addition to replacing refrigerators and light bulbs, the program develops actions with customers with lectures and tips on conscious energy consumption, such as safety issues in domestic use. The intention is to reinforce knowledge about the correct use of household appliances and avoid unnecessary expenses. The meetings also include debates on socioeconomic and environmental topics. These actions have already benefited more than 29 thousand residents of the cities served by the distributor.

Bonus

The customer can also save money by reducing carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by switching to recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, metal and glass. The Ecoenel project, another sustainability front promoted by the company, is also made possible by the Energy Efficiency Program.

From January to June this year, Ecoenel collected more than 3,500 tons of waste in the energy distributor’s concession area.

According to the company’s calculations, this volume prevented the emission of approximately 11,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and resulted in savings of more than 15,000 MWh of energy, an amount that, according to Enel’s calculations, is enough to supply 7,300 families for 1 year. The initiative is recognized by the Ministry of the Environment as a reference in environmental practice.

Enel Brasil’s Sustainability Director, Márcia Massotti, said that, initially, the company entered this area because it had an investment obligation, since part of the resources used in projects is related to a portion of the tariff paid by customers.

After that, the company began to see investment in energy efficiency as participation in Brazil’s effort to reduce the greenhouse effect, to which the country committed itself in the Paris agreement.

“The first objective is environmental, very focused on the issue of efficiency and energy consumption and the containment of global warming”he said.

According to the company, in addition to facilitating customer payments, the program directly contributes to the National Solid Waste Policy and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda.

Customers who want to join the program simply need to present their energy bill and 1 document with photo at one of the 198 collection points in operation in the 3 States and receive the Ecoenel card.

After registering, you will be able to take the clean waste already separated by type of material to the point of your choice. The materials are weighed at the recycling bins and the bonus amount is automatically credited to the customer’s energy account or to a social institution indicated by them.

“In the first 6 months of this year alone, we collected almost 4,000 tons of waste, which helped to avoid the emission of approximately 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and generated almost R$1.4 million in bonuses on the electricity bills of over 23,000 customers. at distributors in Rio, São Paulo and Ceará”said Márcia Massotti.

The director highlighted the projects developed by the company in various applications in the search for energy efficiency. “In this pillar of income generation, we carry out entrepreneurship, training and employability projects, so that the family budget can actually increase, and this family is able to pay their energy bill”.

Lamps

The city of Rio de Janeiro also has an energy efficiency program. The PPP (Public-Private Partnership) for Public Lighting has 457 thousand LED luminaires installed throughout the city.

The number exceeded the initial expectation of 450 thousand foreseen in the contract. Now, after an assessment by Rioluz, a further 80,000 new light points were identified that would need to be attended to and therefore there was an update to the initial project.

The investment planned in the partnership to modernize the capital’s lighting is R$1.4 billion. “By the end of the year, we will transform the city into a Rio of LED”said the president of Rioluz, Eduardo Feital.

Still in the wake of energy efficiency, the City of Rio de Janeiro will also install in the PPP system with Consórcio Rio Solar, a solar energy farm in an old deactivated landfill in Santa Cruz, in the west zone of the city.

The expectation of CCPar (Companhia Carioca de Parcerias e Investimentos), responsible for PPP contracts in the municipality, is that the Solário Carioca program will generate at least R$ 2 million in savings, per year, for the municipality, with the use of clean energy in city hall properties.

The energy produced by Solarium Carioca in the old deactivated landfill will supply around 45 municipal schools or 15 UPAs (Emergency Care Units).

Private investment is estimated at R$45 million over a period of 25 years. According to the city hall, the USF (Solar Photovoltaic Plant) will operate using the Distributed Minigeneration model of clean energy and will have a power of 5 megawatts.

In total, there will be more than 11,000 panels that must be installed within 1 year after signing the contract. Another 4 areas for the implementation of similar photovoltaic plants have already been identified by the city hall.

“We went to this location, 1st to allocate a deactivated landfill, in addition to the legal ease of regularization, due to the needs of the region, due to the good quality of the property, which has no shade, and is a flat place. Technically speaking, it was good, so for various technical reasons the decision was made to use that property”said Ccpar’s director of project structuring, Lucas Costa.

For the executive director of Revolusolar, Eduardo Ávila, the issue of energy efficiency is fundamental, especially in communities where the NGO carries out distributed generation projects, which have resulted in savings for residents. According to the director, along with the installation of photovoltaic systems, there is the implementation of solar thermal, intended for water heating.

Ávila highlighted that according to IBGE data, one of the biggest items consumed by low-income families in Brazil is the electric shower. “It reaches 20%, 30% in some cases. Only with solar thermal to heat water can energy consumption be significantly reduced and then the rest can be supplied by photovoltaics. We also understand that energy efficiency goes far beyond equipment, from a technical perspective.”he said.

Ávila said that studies in the field of behavioral sciences show that the closer proximity of the consumer, now also an energy producer, to this environment of electricity generation, produces the effect of appreciation.

“When people generate their own energy, they value it much more and end up having more efficient consumption habits. In fact, distributed generation is considered at the level of the national interconnected system an energy efficiency measure by reducing household consumption in relation to the electricity grid at the end”completed.

Revolusolar was created 7 years ago and develops projects in communities, such as Babilônia, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. There, currently, 34 families participate in the program.

The NGO installed a plant in the community and the perspective, according to Bruna Santos, president of the Percília e Lúcio Renewable Energy Cooperative, is that by the end of the year the number of plants will be increased, which will allow up to 100 families to be served in this type of Energy supply.

According to Eduardo Ávila, Revolusolar is replicating the model for other communities in the city of Rio, such as Maré and Cidade Nova, and for other states, such as a housing complex and a community, in São Paulo; Minas, Espírito Santo; and an indigenous community in Amazonas.

With information from Brazil Agency