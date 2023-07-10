Energy drinks | The US senator demands the authorities to investigate Prime, the trendy drink for tubers

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is concerned about the high caffeine content of the drink popular with young people.

of the United States the Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat Chuck Schumer is calling for the Prime energy drink launched by social media stars to be investigated by the US Food and Drug Administration. The news agency reports about it Reuters.

Schumer is concerned that the highly caffeinated beverage is being marketed to children.

Prime Energy drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. That’s almost the same amount of caffeine as two Red Bull energy drinks. A cup of coffee contains 56–100 milligrams of caffeine.

“That’s a striking amount of caffeine for a young child’s system,” Schumer said at a news conference.

With the Prime brand both caffeinated energy drinks and caffeine-free hydration drinks are sold. According to Schumer, the packaging of the products and their marketing are so similar that parents, and especially children, cannot always tell the products apart.

Known from the video platform Youtube Logan Paul and KSI, by real name Olajide Olantunjin, launched the Prime drink in January 2022 and have been actively promoting it on their platforms. Tubettaci have a total of almost 50 million followers on YouTube.

In Finland, the drink intended to hydrate the Prime drink has become popular among young people despite its high price. In Finland, a half-liter bottle has been sold in stores for up to 17.90 euros per piece.

The Prime Energy energy drink has not been sold on such a large scale in Finland.

Update 7/10/2023: Prime Energy drink may have been sold in Finland, contrary to what was said earlier in the story.