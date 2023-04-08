













In fact, the company behind the Monster drink has more than 100 claims against various franchises and companies in Japan. Some of them are old.

In the case of pocket monsters it was against pokemon x and y and Pokemon Sun & Moonwhile from Capcom’s game series with Monster Hunter Cross.

In fact, in the case of this franchise, his claim is against the entire brand. However, the Japanese authorities have repeatedly rejected the claims of this company, which is a notorious ‘brand troll’ that abuses small businesses.

There are rumors that Ubisoft had to change the original name of Immortals: Fenyx Risingwhich was Gods & Monstersdue to pressure from Monster Beverage, which is the company that manages Monster Energy.

However, the French company has denied this information. Many believe it’s doubtful that he’ll ever succeed in his claims against Pokemon and Monster Hunter. The Pokémon Company has an excellent team of lawyers.

Besides Pokemon and Monster Hunter, who else did Monster sue?

Aside from Pokémon and Monster Hunter, like Glowstick for Dark Deception: Monsters & MortalsMonster Beverage has sued other franchisees and companies.

Among them MonsterFishKeepers.com, a website for aquarium fans; Bevreview.com, which reviews drinks; and Rock Art Brewery, which brewed ‘Vermonster’ beer. Another sued brewer was Thunder Beast LLC, for using the term ‘beast’.

But Monster Beverage has also lost cases. Monsta Pizza beat him in the UK after a loud legal battle.

The company behind Monster was still sued by the Beastie Boys for using one of their songs without their permission, and ultimately had to pay.

The toxic attitude towards other companies is something that Monster Beverage does not seem to want to change and that could lead to other legal problems.

In addition to Pokémon and Monster Hunter we have more video game information at EarthGamer.