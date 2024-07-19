From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 07/19/2024 – 12:18

Some electricity distributors reported problems in commercial and customer service systems due to the global cyber blackout that affected several types of services this Friday, 19, said the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

In a statement, the agency stated that the dealerships passed on information to Abradee, an association that represents the segment, and that the failures occur in systems such as call centers, applications and dispatching of field teams, which are being served, alternatively, via radio.

Aneel also stated that there was no impact on its computer systems, databases and customer service platforms.

“There were also no impacts on the National Electric System Operator (ONS) and, therefore, there are no complications in the operation of the National Interconnected System (SIN),” he added.