A provisional measure issued by President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (2) establishes the postponement of deadlines for electricity distribution companies to pay federal taxes. The extension is valid for the payment of the Contribution to the PIS/PASEP, the Contribution to Social Security Financing (COFINS) and the social security contributions referring to the competences of August, September and October 2021, which will be collected only in December of this year.

“The measure is justified due to the long drought experienced by the country, including the worst hydrological series in the last 91 years. The drought pressured electricity distributors with the increase in the cost of electricity generation, with the activation of thermoelectric plants and imports from other countries, in order to meet domestic demand”, informed the Presidency of the Republic, in a statement.

According to the government, the proposal does not imply a waiver of revenue for the Union, as it is an extension, and payment is expected within the 2021 financial year.

