Energy Disruption of district heating distribution in eastern Helsinki

January 17, 2021
A fault occurred at the Vuosaari power plant, and there has been a leak in the heating network.

Helsinki Energy There has been a disruption in the distribution of district heating on Sunday morning, which has affected the whole of Eastern Helsinki, the company says on its website.

The disturbance is due to a technical fault that was detected in the morning at the second power plant in Vuosaari. The plant has been restarted.

In addition, there has been a leak in the district heating network in Susikuja, Herttoniemi. However, the leak does not affect, for example, the passage of the metro in the area, it is reported that there is a disturbance emergency service for metro trains.

