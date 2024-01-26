Friday, January 26, 2024
Energy | Disruption in the electricity cable between Finland and Estonia – the reason is unclear

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Energy | Disruption in the electricity cable between Finland and Estonia – the reason is unclear

The direct current connection EstLink 2 between Finland and Estonia has been disconnected from the network. The cause of the disturbance is currently unknown.

FINLAND and Estonia's direct current connection EstLink 2 has been disconnected from the network. The grid company Fingrid announced the matter early on Friday. The cause of the disturbance is currently unknown.

When the connection was lost, the power transfer from Estonia to Finland was 130 megawatts.

According to Fingrid, the disturbance has not affected the reliability of the Finnish electricity system.

The EstLink 2 direct current connection has a transmission capacity of 650 megawatts. The total length of the connection is about 170 kilometers, of which about 14 kilometers are overhead cables in Finland, about 145 kilometers of submarine cable buried at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, and about 12 kilometers of land cable in Estonia.

