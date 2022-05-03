Wednesday, May 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy Disconnecting from district heating could cost the housing company thousands of euros – Helsinki residents pay the most

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There are big differences in the exit fees of energy companies, says HS’s comparison.

If A Helsinki-based housing company decides to disconnect from the district heating network and switch to geothermal energy, for example, it will have to pay more than 6,000 euros for the disconnection at worst. In the neighboring city of Vantaa, the energy company does not charge any fees for the exit, and Fortum, which is responsible for district heating in Espoo, also says that it operates.

#Energy #Disconnecting #district #heating #cost #housing #company #thousands #euros #Helsinki #residents #pay

See also  Family | On the border of Helsinki and Sipoo there is a blue house with children living in their own world - "When parents bring a child to us, fatigue is often too mild a term"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Atp Madrid, Nadal asks to play before the Champions match between Real and City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.