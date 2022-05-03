Energy Disconnecting from district heating could cost the housing company thousands of euros – Helsinki residents pay the most

There are big differences in the exit fees of energy companies, says HS’s comparison.

If A Helsinki-based housing company decides to disconnect from the district heating network and switch to geothermal energy, for example, it will have to pay more than 6,000 euros for the disconnection at worst. In the neighboring city of Vantaa, the energy company does not charge any fees for the exit, and Fortum, which is responsible for district heating in Espoo, also says that it operates.