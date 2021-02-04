Energy Denmark intends to increase offshore wind power by building an artificial island costing billions of euros in the North Sea

The investment, which will be completed in 2033, is part of Denmark’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Danish on Thursday, the government approved a plan to build an artificial island in the north sea to produce and store renewable energy.

The island will initially have 18 football fields. It will be connected to hundreds of offshore wind farms, the electricity generated by which will go to household use and the production of so-called green hydrogen.

The artificial island will be located 80 kilometers off the west coast of Denmark. The surrounding offshore wind capacity will be three gigawatts, or 3,000 megawatts.

At the end of last year, Finland’s total wind power capacity was about 2,500 megawatts.

Danish the total value of the island investment is around DKK 210 billion, or around EUR 28 billion.

The estimated completion time of the project is in 2033. Denmark has also planned a similar island on the Baltic Sea side.

Danish Minister for Energy Dan Jørgensenin according to him, the decision is a great moment for both Denmark and the global green energy revolution. The EU aims to increase offshore wind capacity by 25 times by 2050.

Energy Island is part of Denmark ‘s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Denmark has a long experience of wind power both on land and at sea. The country’s first offshore wind farms were built almost 30 years ago.

In December, Denmark decided to stop drilling for oil and gas in the Danish North Sea region.