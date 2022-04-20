Energy deficit tripled in one year in Italy: it goes from a trade surplus of 4.7 billion to a deficit of 1.6

The energy deficit in the Italian trade balance it tripled in one year: Istat estimates it to be -7.263 billion in February 2022, while in the same month of 2021 it was 2.213 billion. Overall, Italy thus passes, in twelve months, from a total trade surplus of 4,750 billion to a deficit of 1.662 billion. “The purchases of natural gas they contribute by 10 percentage points to the strong trend increase in Italian imports “, which mark + 44.9%, comments Istat.

“The energy deficitcontinues a note, expands significantly and the balance in the trade of non-energy products, albeit largely positive, is reduced compared to February of last year “. The latter in fact goes to 5.600 billion, from 6.964 billion in February 2021. Continue meanwhile the price growth imports that “are confirmed to accelerate on an annual basis (+ 18.5%, from + 17.5% in January), driven in particular by the increases in the prices of energy products in the non-euro area” for which the increase is 86.5%.

For the energy prices in the euro area, on the other hand, there is an increase of 8% which brings the global figure for the energy sector to + 77.9%. The general increase in import prices on a monthly basis is 1.6%. Istat reminds us that, from the data of January 2022, the import price indices are calculated with the annual concatenation method and that 2015 remains the reference base.

Energy, green light for Di Maio and Cingolani’s mission in Africa