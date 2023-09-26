Energy decree, from the extension of discounts on bills to the amnesty on receipts: all the measures

Petrol bonus, extension of discounts on bills and amnesty on receipts: the government gives the green light to the Energy decree, with measures aimed at less well-off groups, young people and also traders.

Among the interventions, the amnesty for irregular receipts and invoices issued between 1 January 2022 and 30 June 2023 stands out. For merchants it will be possible to resort to the voluntary reform through which, by 15 December, it will be possible to pay the the tax due, interest and the reduced penalty to comply without the suspension of the license.

The petrol bonus for the lowest income groups has been confirmed. Those with an ISEE income (Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator) of up to 15 thousand euros should receive a one-off sum (we are talking about 80 euros) on the rechargeable “Dedicated to you” card, already used for the spending bonus. The amount will be established within 30 days of the entry into force of the decree with a provision from the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

The decree provides for the extension until December of the social bonus in favor of less well-off families to counteract the effects of increases in electricity and gas bills. The measure will be strengthened with an extra contribution calculated based on the number of children. As regards gas bills, the elimination of system charges and the reduction of VAT to 5% have been extended.

The public transport bonus has been refinanced, intended for students and workers. The support covers 100% of spending up to a maximum of 60 euros and is aimed at those who had a total income of less than 20 thousand euros in 2022.

Additional funds have been allocated for scholarships for eligible students who, due to lack of resources, had not obtained the contribution. “The state supplementary fund of over 17.4 million euros will cover the pool of eligible students,” said the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini.

The deadline for requesting relief on the purchase of a first home for those under 36 has been extended. The deadline for applications has been postponed by three months from 30 September to 31 December.