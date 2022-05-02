Energy Decree, for Russian gas the government’s “strategy is to free itself as quickly as possible and the progress made in recent months is extraordinary “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the press conference talks about a” very articulated provision “which intends” to defend the purchasing power of families and the productive capacity of businesses but is very articulated in the sense that extends in many areas “.

“We approve many important liberalizations and reforms in the renewables sector. These liberalizations, these simplifications allow us to face the ecological transition and do what I click in investments in renewables that will help make us more independent from Russian gas”.

TRACKS – “There is a regulation on regasifiers that is really crucial”, said the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani during the press conference after the council of ministers. “Because the primary objective is to be able to find gas sources that will allow us to replace the 29 billion cubic meters that are imported from Russia in a relatively short time.”

“At present we have implemented a series of agreements that will lead us to have in the next few years, from this year with approximately 2 billion cubic meters until 2024-25 with 12 billion cubic meters, of the new gas that will flow into our pipelines; the remainder is 1.5 billion from this semester up to almost 13 billion LNG by 2025 “, he explains. Therefore “we will have to increase our regasification capacity and to do this we will have to be able to install the first regasifier at the beginning of next year which will be floating, not permanent structures. There will be two: one at the beginning of 2023 the other possibly at end of 2023. In order to have a short timeframe, you need a commissioner and a quick procedure. Our path towards independence depends on this. This is a very important rule because it will allow us in mid-24 to be virtually independent from gas imports Russian”.

To support the measures of diversification of gas sources there will be “a savings plan that includes the great acceleration on renewables and that will lead us to save from half a billion cubic meters in this semester to almost 7 billion in 2025. Plus other measures such as the saving of one degree of temperature on heating, the development of biogas and biofuels and so on … which will lead us to save gas with this package “.

“There is a rule for the transitional period on coal: do you know that in an attempt to save a few billion cubic meters of gas we decided in a previous decree of continue to use the 4 coal-fired power plants in operation that were progressively “towards phasing out;” we will still use them, reasonably, for 18 months, maximum two years without opening plants that have already been shut down. We will keep them in operation at 100% with a derogation not to European emissions, but only to national ones “.

“The package includes the completion of the simplification operations in addition to what has been done in recent months. We have worked hard on making the environmental impact assessment and landscape impact assessment procedures simpler and more compatible to speed up the time for authorizations. . There are several simplifications from the point of view of the authorization procedures, some new interesting initiatives such as making the installation of new renewable plants in areas such as the military very simple and we have simplified the connections “. “These simplifications are starting to have visible effects, in the first four months of 2022 2.5 GW of new plants out of the 9 received were authorized”.

“Europe is united. Any individual action must be discouraged“he said in response to a question on the question of payments in rubles. “Today there was the ministerial of energy colleagues and this position was confirmed by everyone. There are complications that are being faced. There is a certain urgency because the Oil & Gas Companies will have to pay in mid-May the tranche of the period and we need some indication that it is European, of a high level and gives a common directive to everyone. We need to work on a common level “.