The proposals of the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder in the current energy crisis are not well received everywhere. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Green leader Omid Nouripour has called Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder (CSU) a “problematic energy supply”. He had slowed down the expansion of renewables.

Munich / Berlin – Greens leader Omid Nouripour attacked Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) in the debate about longer lifetimes for nuclear power plants beyond the end of the year. He said that Newspapers of the Media Group Bavaria: “Markus Söder is the problem bear of the energy supply in Germany and has severely slowed down the expansion of renewables in Bavaria. In 2020, just three new wind turbines were approved in Bavaria.

Energy debate in Germany: Green boss calls Söder “problem bear”

That’s not going to happen with the energy transition.” At the same time, the nuclear debate is being pushed by those who have always been against the nuclear phase-out and thus against the pacification of a decades-long dispute, according to Nouripour. “But when it gets concrete, the CSU ducks away from the question of final storage, but at the same time wants to accept new nuclear waste with the continued operation of the nuclear power plants. Another reason why there should be no extension of the term. Incidentally, it is precisely the Union that has led us into this fatal dependence on Vladimir Putin.”

Söder approached by the Green boss – the situation in Bavaria is tense

Regarding the question of gas production from the German North Sea, he said: “It would be a big mistake to throw yourself back into the full use of fossil fuels. In the short term, it’s about getting through the next one or two winters well until we become independent from Putin. The same goes for fracking. We would not receive relevant funding volumes for five years at the earliest. So that doesn’t help for the next two winters. This is another bogus debate in addition to the one about extending the service lives of nuclear power plants.” Like Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Nouripour referred to a second, far-reaching stress test currently underway to check whether there could be a power shortage in winter. “If there is a need for improvement, we will talk about further measures based on the facts.” The stress test is necessary above all because the situation in Bavaria is so tense.