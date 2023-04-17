Inflation, Istat revises its cost of living growth estimates downwards to 7.6%. However, Codacons warns: “It’s just an optical illusion”

L’Istat believes that the final data on theMarch inflation will be slightly lower than the preliminary growth estimate of 7.7%. On an annual basis, the increase innational consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, should settle at 7.6% (down from +9.1% in February) with a decrease of 0.4% on a monthly basis

Slight slowdown in the growth of the so-called ‘shopping cart‘. In fact, the defined data released by Istat show that i prices of foodstuffshome and personal care recorded a slight deceleration in trend terms (from +12.7% to +12.6%), while those of frequently purchased products show a more conspicuous slowdown (from +9 .0% to +7.6%).

L'”underlying inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, remains stable at +6.3%, as well as that net of energy goods alone, which stands at +6.4%. The inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.0% for the general index and +4.0% for the core component. Lharmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increases by 0.8% on a monthly basis, due to the end of the seasonal sales which the NIC does not take into account, and by 8.1% on an annual basis (a clear slowdown from +9.8% in February) ; the preliminary estimate was +8.2%. L’national consumer price index for blue- and white-collar households (FOI), net of tobacco, recorded a decrease of 0.4% on a monthly basis and an increase of 7.4% on an annual basis.

Inflation, Istat: “Slowdown due to the drop in energy prices”

