Energy crisis | What does it really cost to build a nuclear power plant?

According to Professor Sanna Syr, the need for new power plants is determined by the development of hydrogen production. On the other hand, emission-free electricity produced in Finland is also in demand in the Baltic countries.

Baltic Sea From the Kaliningrad coast to the border between Poland and Germany, there is an almost uninterrupted sandy beach.

In Lubiatowo, Poland, the beach is lined with a fine pine forest. In these landscapes near the city of Gdynia, the Polish government is now planning the country’s new nuclear power plant.

Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told October at the end, that Poland is about to order three AP1000 type reactors from the American Westinghouse. It is planned to order three more later. The power plants would have a total of 6.7 gigawatts, or about four times as much as Olkiluoto’s triple unit.

Polish the French state’s EDF and South Korea’s KHNP also took part in the competition. Westinghouse’s offer was the cheapest of these.

The Polish tender provides the latest information on what nuclear power really costs today. It is now also of interest in Finland.

Fortum said last fall that it was investigating the possibilities of new nuclear power. Helen of the city of Helsinki is also interested in nuclear power, and small reactors are being developed both at the Technology Research Center VTT and at the Lappeenranta–Lahti University of Technology (Lut).

Read more: Fortum and Helen interested in building small nuclear power plants in Finland

Interest nuclear power has awakened in many other countries as well. Sweden has practically made a complete turnaround in its nuclear power policy. Even Belgium, which has ruled out renouncing nuclear power decided in January to continue the use of its nuclear power plants by ten years.

On the other hand, the experiences of the third reactor in Olkiluoto are not very encouraging. The final price of the reactor has not been announced, but EDF has said that the price of the Olkiluoto sister reactor under construction in Flamanville, France, has already risen to 12.7 billion euros. The construction of Olkiluoto started 18 years ago, and the power plant is more than 13 years behind schedule.

Also in Britain and the USA, the latest nuclear power projects have been delayed and exceeded their costs.

Because it may seem strange that nuclear power plants are being enthusiastically built again. Professor of energy engineering and economics at Aalto University Sanna Syri doesn’t think it’s amazing.

Professor Sanna Syri.

The projects that have run into problems have involved new types of power plants. The construction of nuclear power was frozen in Western countries for a couple of decades after the Chernobyl power plant accident in 1987, and apprenticeships have been paid in the new start-up phase.

“They have been individual reactors and new reactor types. If six power plants are built in Poland, it is almost serial production. Building six similar power plants is relatively easier and cheaper,” he says.

Westinghouse AP1000 power plants have already been built and are running. The technology has therefore been tested in practice. Two units of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, USA, are starting up this year. There are four units in operation in China.

Even in Georgia, the construction of power plants was hampered. In 2017, Westinghouse sometimes went bankrupt, until the new owner saved it.

What power plants then pay? According to information reported by the Deutsche Welle magazine, Poland was offered six Westinghouse power plants – with a combined capacity of 6.7 gigawatts – for $31.3 billion. One gigawatt would therefore cost 4.67 billion dollars.

EDF’s price for the four power plants – a combined capacity of 6.6 megawatts – was 33 billion dollars in the offer. The price per gigawatt was therefore 5 billion dollars. At this price level, the price of a 1.6 gigawatt reactor equivalent to Olkiluoto would be “only” eight billion dollars, or 7.3 billion euros at the current exchange rate.

Syrin the advantages of the series production you mentioned seem to be considerable. In giant deals like the nuclear power plant, on the other hand, you have to take into account the fact that they are not always done under normal conditions.

For example, Poland has required that the seller is able to finance up to 49 percent of the project. The Vice President of the United States has been involved in discussions with Poland Terrible Harris as the Minister of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Westinghouse receives financial support from the state through the export finance bank Exim. Nuclear deals are high-level trade policy, and government export financing is standard practice. It is also important for companies to open new markets. It can be reflected in the prices.

But even at these prices, nuclear power is clearly more expensive than wind or solar power, if you compare construction and operating costs per kilowatt hour produced.

Building wind power is also significantly faster and less risky, and it does not involve the same waste problem. So why do you still want to build nuclear power?

In Syr’s opinion, different forms of energy should not be contrasted at all. They are so different. Both renewable and nuclear power are needed to combat climate change.

“But nuclear power and wind power should also not be compared only on the basis of investment and operating costs. In practice, nuclear power and wind power producers receive very different prices for the electricity they produce,” says Syri.

“ “The financial return of a wind turbine cannot be compared quite directly to nuclear power.”

Wind power there has been talk of cannibalization. It means that when the wind is strong and wind turbines produce a lot of electricity, the market price of electricity is often very low. Wind power therefore eats its own profits, as it were.

“This phenomenon has been seen in Finland in recent days as well,” says Syri.

When electricity is expensive, wind turbines usually do not produce anything, because the price is expensive precisely because it is calm. The owner of the wind farm therefore receives a lower-than-average price for electricity.

At the other extreme are hydroelectric power plants, which, on the contrary, are run the most exactly when electricity is the most expensive. It is possible because hydropower can be stored in lakes.

Nuclear power is in between. You should always keep the power plant running steadily, and that way its owner gets the average price of electricity.

“In practice, producers protect sales prices in advance with various contracts, but this is still the basic principle. The financial return of a wind turbine cannot be compared quite directly to nuclear power,” says Syri.

And it’s not necessarily essential in the end. The owners of nuclear power plants have traditionally valued the stability of production, i.e. that electricity is available predictably and reliably.

Building wind power, on the other hand, is cheap and relatively fast. Production varies drastically, but control power is usually obtained from hydropower in Finland and other Nordic countries.

Nuclear power plants construction worldwide declined in the early years of the 21st century. 2008 was the quietest year. International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA of statistics according to that, no new nuclear reactors were connected to the network at that time.

In Western countries, there was little construction after the Chernobyl accident.

During the past ten years, construction has increased, but mostly in places other than Western countries. However, the total capacity of nuclear power has not increased because, at the same time, old reactors have been decommissioned, especially in Germany, Great Britain and the United States.

Read more: Last year, for the first time, as much was invested in the green transition as in fossil fuels

Last In 2008, new nuclear power plants were connected to the grid in the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea, Pakistan and Finland. Construction projects were started in China, Egypt and Turkey.

But now there is a buzz in Western countries as well. For example, in Canada, the United States, Sweden and Estonia, there is interest in building so-called small nuclear power plants. Small-scale nuclear power refers to various types of reactors, but usually small-scale nuclear power refers to reactors with a maximum of 300 megawatts.

Traditional large reactors may even be built in Sweden.

But can Finland accommodate new nuclear power plants? It is known that the amount of wind power will almost double from the current approximately 5,400 megawatts within two to three years. Is there a use for all this electricity?

“It depends on how many and in what schedule hydrogen projects actually start,” says Syri.

With the help of inexpensive electricity, water can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen in an electrolyzer. This green hydrogen is needed a lot in industry, and so-called synthetic fuels can be made from it, for example.

in Finland various hydrogen projects have been announced, depending on the method of calculation, for an electrical output of approximately 500–1,500 megawatts. At maximum, the devices would use almost as much electricity as Olkiluoto’s triple production.

In Syr’s opinion, projects with a maximum power of 50 megawatts, where the generated waste heat can be used as district heating, seem realistic. Neste also already has an EU-funded project in which the hydrogen needed by the Porvoon refinery is produced with electricity.

The figures do not include the newly announced green steel factory planned for Inkoosee, which alone would use about seven percent of Finland’s current electricity production.

“I don’t think such a large project in the announced schedule is really credible, because the implementer is a startup with no hydrogen or steel refining technology and not much previous experience,” says Syri.

Read more: Not much is known about the technology of the billion-dollar investment – How is steel produced without emissions?

On the other hand According to Syr, the adequacy or need for electricity should not be considered only from the perspective of the home country. Electricity moves across borders as much as there is capacity in the border lines. Finland, for example, receives the regulating electricity required for wind production from northern Sweden.

Electricity from Finland has been exported to Estonia almost all the time this winter as well.

“In Estonia, electricity is produced with polluting burning stone, and all in all, there is a significant deficit in electricity production in the Baltics. With emission-free electricity produced in Finland, we can also help the Baltic countries in reducing emissions,” he says.

In any case, it will be years before Estonia’s nuclear power projects start. Poland’s nuclear power program extends until the mid-2040s. It is hoped that the first power plant will start up in 2033. Even that can be an optimistic schedule for nuclear power.