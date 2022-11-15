Energy crisis | There may be power outages in Helsinki: This is how they would be implemented

Power outages in Helsinki would last about an hour in one area at a time. After that, the power cut would move to the next area.

Next in winter, there may be rotating power cuts in Finland in order to guarantee the sufficiency of electricity. In Helsinki, they would be implemented regionally and alternately.

Possible power outages would last an hour at a time in a certain area, according to information from the city of Helsinki’s energy company Helen.

Power outages can affect all locations that are not critical functions for society, says Helen Sähköverkko’s service director Jouni Lehtinen by e-mail. According to Lehtinen, objects are treated equally when recycling outages.

If power cuts would have to be resorted to, the power cut would last about an hour in a certain area. Plans related to the electricity shortage have already been made in advance.

“Outages proceed one area at a time in such a way that after about an hour the outage moves to the next area and electricity is restored to the first cut areas. According to this, we will proceed in the entire Helsinki area in cycles of approximately one hour or as long as there is a need for the restrictions of the electricity shortage.”

To consumers The aim is to avoid the interruption of electricity distribution, which extends up to, for as long as possible, Lehtinen estimates. Consumers’ electricity is only cut off when all other means have been exhausted.

Power outages are not targeted at critical sites in society. These include, for example, hospitals, energy production, energy distribution and their control rooms, water supply, authority communication base station and Yleisradio. Police, fire and rescue services are also critical targets.

If lives next to a critical location, for example a hospital, can theoretically avoid a possible power outage.

“Basically, all objects distributed by the same electricity network as the critical object are excluded from the outage. However, the location next to the hospital does not guarantee that interruptions will be avoided. There may be several electricity supply cables on the street, and the neighboring properties are covered by a different distribution route.”

Helen informs its customers about power outages due to power shortages via text message. “The message says that the cause of the power outage is a power shortage. The text message comes before the outage, if the information about the power outage comes sufficiently in advance. Otherwise, the text message will come when the power outage has started.”