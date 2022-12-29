Energy crisis | The state offered the possibility to postpone winter electricity bills – the support is only available in March

The electricity subsidy based on November–December electricity bills will probably not be paid until March. You can apply for an electricity bill, at least from the largest electricity companies, for more payment time or an extension of the billing interval.

Part the electricity support package decided by the governing parties before Christmas had the option of postponing the payment date of the electricity bills. In the package, it was decided that electricity companies will be obliged to give electricity bills more payment time.

However, the obligation will not come into effect instantly, because it will take time to pass the law and the electricity companies must also make changes to their systems. Industry Council Petteri Kuuva from the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs estimates that the law may not enter into force until March.

That way, it wouldn’t have time to affect the big winter electricity bills, which many customers will have to pay one month at a time starting in December.

Under Christmas decided on a new electricity subsidy will not be paid until March at the earliest. So what’s your advice if you don’t want to have enough money to pay the bills before then?

Electricity bills the billing interval varies. Some pay the bill every month, some every three months and some only every six months.

If the invoicing interval is three months, the January-February invoice will not be paid until April. So the promised electricity subsidy would probably have enough time for that.

However, even from November to December, many electric heaters will have large bills whose due date is already earlier.

HS found out from the largest electricity sellers whether it is possible to get a postponement of electricity bills even now or whether it is possible to extend the billing interval for bills from the beginning of the year.

Helsinki manager responsible for sales and customer service of the energy company Helen’s electricity Anu-Elina Hintsa says that both are possible.

“The due date of the e-invoice can be postponed by 35 days if the customer does not have overdue invoices open,” says Hintsa.

According to Hintsa, the billing cycle can also be changed at any time. So if you now want to extend the payment interval for the invoices at the beginning of the year to three months, it should still be possible.

“Changes should be made online via the digital channel found at helen.fi/asiointi. If the change is not successful there for some reason, you can contact the telephone service,” he says.

However, the telephone service is once again congested when customers seek information about the new contract type announced by Helen before Christmas.

Vattenfall’s customer service manager Reetta Malmrosin according to Vattenfall, the due date of the invoice can be postponed or a payment plan of three or six installments can be made for the invoice.

However, the changes can only apply to one invoice at a time, i.e. if the payment plan has already been made for the November invoice, it will no longer be available for the December invoice.

“Changing the billing cycle is also possible. The best way to manage due date or billing cycle changes is online in the own energy service. There, you can do them without spending a fortune and by yourself,” says Malmros.

He considers it possible that the company will have more flexibility in terms of payment times already at the stage when the bill on the new electricity subsidy is ready, even if the law actually comes into effect later.

Fortum also informs that the payment period can be extended by 30 days and the payment of electricity bills can be spread over time. The company could not answer more detailed questions because of the holidays.

Also, it was not possible to arrange an interview on the topic with Oomi, which is responsible for the sale of Vantaa energia’s electricity, among other things.

Actual the electricity subsidy is not paid until March at the earliest. You don’t need to apply for it, the electricity company automatically deducts it from the next electricity bills. The state pays the costs to the electricity companies.

Although it has been said that the subsidy applies to electricity bills for January–February, its amount is calculated purely on the basis of electricity bills for November–December.

The deductible for the support is 100 euros per month, and the paid support is a maximum of 700 euros per month. The compensation percentage has not yet been decided, but it could be, for example, 50–60 percent.

In the electricity bill, the support only applies to the share of electrical energy, so not to the transmission of electricity, the price of which has not been affected by the energy crisis.

If the November–December electricity bills are an average of 300 euros per month, the deductible is 100 euros, so the support is paid for the portion of 200 euros. 50 percent of that would be 100 euros and 60 percent would be 120 euros per month. Support is available for four months, i.e. in the example case a total of 400 or 480 euros.

If you have changed electricity company, you will pay the subsidy Petteri Kuuvan according to the company whose customer the consumer was in November–December. Then the support amount is paid into the account in cash.

Support can also be obtained from the electricity bills of the leisure apartment.

The details of the support will be clarified by Epiphany, when the bill is scheduled to go through a quick opinion round.

To the customer January-February electricity consumption or the price of electricity do not affect the amount of electricity subsidy compensation in any way. That’s why, for example, customers whose low-cost electricity contract ends around the turn of the year are intervenors in support.

However, the subsidy forms already decided earlier in the fall are still valid, and the new electricity subsidy will not affect their amount. A tax deduction can be made for electricity bills from January to April next year to the extent that their total amount exceeds 2,000 euros.

60 percent of the amount exceeding this can be deducted directly from the tax. The maximum amount of the deduction is 2,400 euros.

Tax deduction you can only get one permanent apartment, so not, for example, a summer cottage. The tax reduction is therefore not as generous as the new electricity subsidy. If your own taxes are not enough to make a deduction, you can apply for similar direct support from Kela.

The tax deduction can be taken into account in advance in next year’s tax percentage in the same way as the household deduction. You can calculate and make the change yourself on the vero.fi website.