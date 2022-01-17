Energy crisis The price of electricity has risen sharply in a short time, and this and a surprising change in the law make solar panels profitable for many housing associations.

The so-called Energy Community Act will make solar power an even more profitable option for housing companies in a year’s time. In Finland, the sun radiates as much as in northern Germany, but the radiation is concentrated during the summer months.

Photovoltaic system the inverter gauge shows a round zero even though the sun is shining outside from a cloudless sky.

“The panels are covered in snow. They should not be cleaned, as the surface may be scratched, ”Chairman of the Board of a terraced house company in Haukilahti, Espoo Markus Eklund says.

The sun shines so low in the heart of winter that production would be low in any case. Eklund is still satisfied. In its first year of operation, the panels generated a total of 13,300 kilowatt hours of electricity. It would cover at least half of the total consumption of even a large electrically heated detached house.

In total The 15-kilowatt 44-panel solar power plant was installed on the roof of an eight-apartment townhouse as part of an energy renovation a year and a half ago. At the same time, the housing association gave up district heating and switched to geothermal heat.

“The water roof and lighting were also renewed, we built a readiness for electric car charging stations, and the yard was paved. Renewing the energy system saves so much on heating costs that the entire renovation was practically costly, ”says Eklund.

This means that the Company Compensation collected from the residents will be significantly reduced and the housing loan taken out for the renovation will be repaid with the saved amount in about 17 years.

Markus Eklund, Chairman of the Board of the Housing Company, first clarified matters by googling. The energy renovation was then planned together with the energy company Helen.

Power and as district heating becomes more expensive, many condominiums and detached houses are now considering how to reduce their energy bill. Your own solar power plant can be a profitable option for some.

A year ago, a little-known change in the law came into force, which makes the production of solar energy much more profitable than before, especially for housing companies.

Prior to the change in the law, it was possible to use self-generated electricity only for the common electricity consumption of a housing association, which is usually very small. After the change in the law, the residents of the housing association can also use electricity for their own consumption.

“Residents of a housing association can form an energy community that can acquire panels together. The energy company reimburses the residents according to the distribution method decided by the community itself. Not all shareholders need to be involved in the community, ”a leading expert Riina Heinimäki About the energy industry.

Some electricity companies are already offering the service, but from the beginning of 2023 it will become mandatory. The service is made possible by the so-called datahub being built by the transmission system operator Fingrid. In Hub, production and consumption data is calculated and credited automatically when the energy community has registered with the electricity grid company in its area.

It change the spirit of the game. Namely, it is only profitable to produce solar electricity if you can consume most of it yourself. Production is concentrated in the summer, when electricity consumption is usually the lowest.

However, in a condominium, residents ’refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, and perhaps cooling appliances always consume enough to make the production of a solar power plant more likely to be consumed.

“This so-called credit calculation really improves profitability a lot, because a larger system that is relatively cheaper can be installed in a housing company,” says an expert from Motiva, a state-owned company that promotes sustainable development. Teemu Kettunen.

The electricity produced can also be sold to the grid, but only the tax-free stock exchange price minus the margin charged by the electricity company can be obtained from it.

All purchased electricity, on the other hand, is also subject to the transfer price and tax.

Of the year we also move on to the so-called hourly realization. This means that the amount of electricity used and produced during the same balance period (now an hour) is added together and the customer is billed or credited according to that difference.

At present, it is still possible for a photovoltaic producer to both buy and sell electricity during the same hour if consumption is unevenly distributed over the hour. In some electricity companies, netting is already working.

Netting improves the profitability of small-scale production. However, according to Heinimäki, the balance sheet period will be shortened to 15 minutes during 2023.

Conditions for solar production in Finland are surprisingly good. The solar panels, installed in a favorable location, generate electricity with good power from spring to early autumn.

Radiation is on average as much in southern Finland as in northern Germany, but it is more concentrated in the summer.

Before rushing to panel purchases in housing companies, certain basic conditions for the production of solar electricity must be clarified. The direction of the roof matters. If the roof is shady due to trees, other obstacles or the direction of the air, the panels should not be installed.

The roof should also be in such a condition that roof renovation is not known, at least for the next few years. Removing the panels from the path of renovation is costly.

MarkuS EKLUNDIN In a terraced house in Espoo, the roof was renovated just before the panels were installed. The roof is great for solar production because the direction is straight south and there are no shading trees in front.

“The idea really came from this observation,” Eklund says.

The new water roof of the terraced house is as white as snow. The reflective roof improves the yield of solar panels and cools homes during the summer. In January, the shadows are long and the sun’s radiant energy is low, although the picture was taken around 12 p.m.

According to Motiva’s Teemu Kettunen, it is especially worthwhile to use an external expert to assess the profitability and the appropriate size of the system for a larger housing company.

“Good design is the a and o of everything. There are really a lot of technical things to consider, especially on flat roofs, such as wind loads, durability of structures and a suitable installation method for each roofing material,” he says.

The building inspectorate must also ascertain what permits the installation of the panels on the façade side may require.

The system calculating profitability is not straightforward because the calculation depends on assumptions about the price of electricity. Which of them can say anything for sure.

According to Kettunen, even with careful assumptions, the repayment period can be reached for about 10–12 years.

“It can already be considered attractive. The need for system maintenance is low. The panels are backed by up to 25 years of power performance guarantees. In practice, of course, it’s hard to estimate how long the materials will last,” he says.

The warranty against defects in materials and workmanship is often 15 years.

So far, Markus Eklund has had to monitor the production of solar panels on the inverter screen. Cell phone tracking should be up and running soon. The electric main center of the terraced house has also been renovated. It has a reserve for increasing solar power.

In addition to the panels, a valuable part of the system is the inverter, which converts the direct current produced by the solar panels into an alternating current suitable for the electricity grid and at the same time provides information about the production of the panels.

According to Kettunen, the inverter may have to be replaced after about 15 years.

An emergency stop switch is connected to the solar panels, which can be easily accessed by the fire brigade, for example.

In small houses repayment periods are usually longer. In any case, the problem with most detached houses is the unevenness and low electricity consumption during the summer, ie when the panels produce the most.

If a large part of the electricity produced has to be sold to the grid, the profitability of the investment may remain weak.

“It is essential to estimate the future consumption of electricity during the summer. Photovoltaics can be especially profitable if there is a large electrically heated house, a large water heater, a lot of air source heat pumps are used for cooling and perhaps an electric car can be charged during the day, ”says Kettunen.

It is usually possible to monitor one’s own consumption and production with a mobile application, which makes it easier to adapt the use to production. There are also automatic consumption control systems.

Fact Solar production still small In 2020, the share of the sun in Finland’s total electricity production was 0.4 per cent, but the share is growing.

More information on solar energy can be found in the state-owned company Motiva, which promotes sustainable development website (motiva.fi/ratkaisut/uusiutuva_energia/aurinkosahko).

HSY’s map (map.hsy.fi) can be considered as a preliminary estimate of the solar potential of the roof. The map covers the metropolitan area. Click on the “map levels” tab and enter “sun” in the search field.

For his part own photovoltaic production can be considered risk management. Electricity prices have fluctuated sharply recently, and fluctuations can be a permanent phenomenon as renewable electricity production increases.

Solar electricity is available free of charge from your own roof once the investment has been made. And if the stock market price happens to be high on a summer day, you can earn money by selling online.

In general, electricity has been relatively cheap in the summer, but last year prices were already high in the summer.

Condominiums can receive support for the installation of a photovoltaic system from the Housing Finance and Development Center in Arta. The household receives support for the share of the installation work through a reimbursable household deduction.

The profitability of photovoltaics has also been improved by the significant decline in the price of panels over the last ten years. More recently, however, prices have started to rise as components and transportation have become more expensive.