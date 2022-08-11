Energy crisis | The high price of electricity is already bringing down electricity companies, and soon there may be more – “The buffers have to be really big if you’re going to survive”

Three companies have left the electricity retail market in a short period of time and more may go wrong. The industry is plagued by weak profitability, increased risks and increased financing needs.

Electric company Fi-Nergy Power filed for bankruptcy in July. At the beginning of August, it stopped its activities Lumo Energy. The increase in electricity prices does not only burden households, but also the companies that sell them electricity.

“There is no predictability or visibility in the electricity market. That’s why it’s better to put the straws in the bag before the risks grow as big as they are predicted to be next winter”, commented the CEO of Lumo Energia Otto Savasti the downfall of the company To Yle.

According to Asiakastieto, Lumo Energia grew rapidly between 2018 and 2021. In 2018, the company’s turnover was 9.9 million euros. Last year already 31.3 million euros. The growth was loss-making, as in 2018 the company’s operating loss was around 800,000 euros, and last year it was almost two million.

Actually, the rise in the price of electricity took its first business victim last December, when Energy 247 stopped supplying electricity to its customers. The company said the reason was financial difficulties.

Three companies have left the electricity retail market in a short time. The pace can be kept fast. In the years 2016–2020, not a single electricity retailer stopped its operations because it would have become too challenging financially.

Power retail sales in Finland are characterized by fierce price competition. Consumers compare electricity prices diligently, because they cannot influence much else in their electricity bill. Electricity tax must be paid, and the electricity transmission price is determined by the place of residence. Fresh from the Energy Agency annual report According to

The cheaper the contract the electricity company sells to the consumer, the greater the business risk it takes. The company must succeed in procuring wholesale electricity below its own selling price, or else it will end up only making a loss with the contract.

The number of fixed-term contracts has been increasing in previous years. In practice, this means that a larger part of the contracts than before is tied to a clearly cheaper price than the current one.

The increase in wholesale market prices has made it significantly more difficult to manage the risk related to the selling price of electricity. Electricity may have cost so much on the market at times that even the price protections used by retailers have not been enough to cover the price increase.

Director responsible for the energy market in the energy industry Pekka Salomaa estimates that it was the failure of the protections that could have been the reason why Energia 247 had to stop operating last December.

“Protections are made as an average according to the estimated amount of consumption. The severe cold and at the same time really expensive electricity compared to the forecast meant that the protection did not cover the prices and the business of many electricity sellers went into a loss for the whole year.”

Power retail sales in itself is a fairly low-threshold business, especially if you focus only on sales and do not engage in your own electricity production.

In practice, setting up an electricity company only requires a computer and a telephone. The marketing and sales of contracts can also be completely outsourced to another company.

During the 2010s, several such electricity companies operating with a fairly light structure and small capital were founded in Finland. At the moment, however, there are quite a few companies in Finland that focus solely on retail sales.

According to Asiakastieto, there are 181 companies operating in Finland whose main industry is electricity trading. 93 companies had submitted their financial statements for 2021 to Asiakastieto. According to the financial statements, the median turnover of the companies was around 7 million euros last year. The median describes the middle observation of a set of numbers.

From the financial statement information, it can be concluded that the number of small players in the field has increased, as even in 2018 the median turnover of companies selling electricity was 11.7 million euros. The turnover of the average company in the sector has continuously decreased since 2018.

To the electricity market specialized professor at Lappeenranta–Lahti University of Technology LUT Samuli Honkapuro estimates that the increase in electricity wholesale market prices will specifically affect electricity companies operating with small capital that do not have their own production.

“The companies’ current cash flow may no longer cover the increased price of wholesale electricity. They are only able to charge their customers a higher price afterwards, and if the companies don’t have enough buffers or enough equity, they may easily run into payment difficulties.”

Honkapuro considers it possible that the increase in wholesale market prices may further reduce the number of electricity sellers in Finland. Due to the high price of electricity, new companies may also be founded in Finland less often than before.

“Electricity retailing is characterized by high risks and small margins. Electricity is a homogenous product where price is the main competitive advantage. If the risks of price competition increase, companies may not have the same enthusiasm to enter the retail market as before,” says Honkapuro.

“At the same time, however, it must be remembered that electricity is a product that can be sold regardless of everything. There is always a demand for it.”

The Energy Agency a lawyer Annagreta Sirénin according to which it is difficult to assess whether more electricity companies will fail in the near future. He says that the Energy Agency does not know exactly the situation of individual companies.

Sirén adds that it is still not out of the question that some seller would have to quit during the coming winter.

“It depends on each seller and its risk management, how well the protection against price changes has been successful. If the seller has taken a lot of risks in his operations, the worst outcome can be the seller’s downfall.”

Energy industry Pekka Salomaa says that the difficult situation of electricity sellers is reflected in the fact that active competition for customers has decreased. Making offers to customers has become significantly more difficult.

“If any company has noticed that it is the cheapest in Finland, it hasn’t lasted terribly long, when the hedging prices have run away from the bottom to the top.”

However, he does not believe in the possibility of a bankruptcy wave in Finland, where the majority of electricity retailers are municipal electricity companies.

“For example, last year in Britain, thirty electricity or gas sellers went bankrupt. I don’t believe in a similar situation in Finland.”

National CEO of the electricity company Väreen Juha Keski-Karhu admits that retailers are currently in a tight spot.

“This can be seen from the financial statements of the electricity sales companies alone. The profitability of electricity sellers has not been good at all in recent years.”

According to Keski-Karhu, the low profitability of electricity sales, combined with increased risks and increased financing needs, largely explains why several electricity companies have either closed their operations or reduced their supply in the last six months.

“There is such a difficulty in the electricity market that the electricity seller pays for the electricity used by his customers right away. Tomorrow’s electricity is ordered from the wholesale market today, but it is paid for tomorrow,” says Keski-Karhu.

“So the seller does not know the price of wholesale electricity in advance, but the customers’ electricity must be bought at any price.”.

The electricity company’s customers, on the other hand, pay for their electricity only after the delivery month with the payment period according to the contract.

The trading method has become particularly challenging due to the increase in wholesale electricity market prices. The retailer’s liquidity must be sufficient so that it manages to take care of its commitments to its customers.

“This has caused many electricity retailers to consider their options. The financial buffers have to be really big if you are going to survive the future.”

Electricity contracts distribution developed in the light of the energy crisis in a favorable direction for customers in 2018–2021. As recently as 2018, 49 percent of customers were working on contracts valid until further notice. In 2021, the number of contracts valid for an indefinite period fell to 37 percent.

In the same period, the number of fixed-term contracts has increased from 42 percent to 54 percent. According to the Energy Agency’s annual report, an average of 7.65 cents per kilowatt hour was paid for electricity in 2021, while now offers for two-year fixed-term electricity contracts are well over 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

In 2021, more than 16 percent of customers changed electricity companies. Director responsible for markets at the Energy Agency Antti Paananen said in July on Twitter that this was an all-time high.

Pricing is currently very difficult: in the electricity contract comparison made by HS, the electricity contracts were both exceptionally expensive and varied by tens of percents when viewed according to the kilowatt-hour price.