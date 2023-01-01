Energy crisis | The graphics show why electricity has been cheap for a week already – is the change permanent?

Many factors are lowering the price of electricity now. The reduction in the price of natural gas is also good news for the price of electricity at the end of winter.

Electric is cheaper now than it used to be. On Friday, the daily tax-free average price on the electricity exchange was only 17.8 euros per megawatt hour, or 1.8 cents per kilowatt hour. On Saturday, the average price for the whole day is less than a cent per kilowatt-hour, and in the morning the price drops to negative.

Prices already collapsed at Christmas and have since fallen even further. The beginning of December, on the other hand, was very expensive in stock market prices. The most expensive hourly prices hovered around 70 cents per kilowatt hour.

Where from the wild fluctuation in prices is due to and is it possible to predict the prices of the following winter months based on this moment?

The question is important, because many people are currently thinking about which electricity contract they should take. The offer prices for fixed-term contracts, for example, have also decreased, and the cheapest electricity can be obtained with a two-year contract for less than 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

Power the price is now affected by many factors, some of which can be predicted, some not.

From the end of November, electricity was very expensive, primarily because the weather was cold and calm. This was not only the case in Finland, but also in Central Europe.

In Finland, the Olkiluoto triple reactor was still under repair and there was little wind power production. When there was a strong demand for electricity also in the surrounding countries as far as Central Europe, the price in Finland too was dragged very high on the market through the transmission connections.

Christmas around the time the situation changed completely. Senior portfolio manager at Vattenfall Juho Kinni lists the reasons for the cheap prices: it has been unusually warm in Central Europe, the same in Finland, the price of natural gas has halved, it has also been windy everywhere, France has started its nuclear power plants and right now Olkiluoto kolmonen is also producing electricity in Finland.

The weather affects the price of electricity because the cold increases the consumption of electricity used for heating. When the frost gets colder in Finland by a degree, the power consumption of electricity increases by about 150 megawatts.

In Central Europe, we are still talking about a much larger scale. The houses are also worse insulated than in Finland, so a lot of heat is consumed in cold weather.

“Mild weather has been predicted for Central Europe for January. If it comes true and it’s also relatively mild in Finland, the most critical time will be handled well,” says Kinni.

Caught estimates that the price of natural gas has also fallen due to mild weather forecasts. The TTF futures for natural gas now costs only half of what it was just three weeks ago.

The price of natural gas also affects the price of electricity in Finland, even though Finland does not produce much electricity with natural gas. When there is a shortage of electricity throughout Europe, the stock market price of electricity is made up of the price of electricity produced with natural gas everywhere.

Cheaper natural gas means that even the highest marginal price is significantly lower.

“Therefore, the probability of extremely high price spikes has now decreased,” Kinni estimates.

According to him, the natural gas storage situation in Europe is so good that if January is mild, Europe will hardly run out of gas.

The price of gas is now at the same level as about a year ago. Gas became more expensive even before the Russian attack on Ukraine, because Russia began to limit gas supplies to Europe from the fall of 2021.

Before that, gas typically cost more than 20 euros per megawatt hour, or a quarter of the current price.

Wind power is so much in Finland and, for example, Germany, that the wind already affects the price of electricity enormously. In Finland, the nominal power of wind power is already around 5,200 megawatts.

The production capacity of the power plants will rise to 4,300 megawatts on Saturday, for example, if the forecasts are correct. It is as much as the combined output of all nuclear power plants, including the third Olkiluoto plant.

That’s why electricity has been very cheap in recent days.

On average, the wind is good in the winter season and wind turbines produce a lot of electricity on average. The risks are related to intense frosty days. There is usually no wind then.

That is, if in January there is a severe frost in the whole of Finland, there will be a lull and consumption will increase so much that the import connections are not enough to fill it, the price of electricity will rise to heights and electricity can also temporarily become a real shortage.

If, on the other hand, the temperatures in southern Finland soar to zero, it’s windy and it’s mild in Central Europe, the prices can be very affordable.

In Finland, electricity consumption has been reduced by no less than ten percent due to cost-saving measures, which has improved the situation considerably.

“The realized amount of savings has surprised everyone,” says Kinni.

With nuclear power will also have a huge impact on the price of electricity in the coming winter months. In Finland, Olkiluoto’s new triple reactor will be out of use again for most of January for installations and tests.

With these prospects, it will return to production in early February and from then on, the power plant will be in use at almost full power most of the time, if all goes well.

But French nuclear power plants have also had big problems. Only a good half of the approximately 60,000 megawatt nuclear power capacity was in use at the beginning of December, when the weather suddenly turned cold.

“Capacity has been started a little since then, but at the moment there are still only 40,000 megawatts in use,” says Kinni.

In France, there is still about twelve Olkiluoto’s thirds worth of nuclear power under maintenance and extensive renovation.

In early December, the situation in the Nordic countries was also tightened by the unexpected maintenance shutdown of a large Swedish nuclear power plant. Now the Oskarshamn power plant is in use again.

Hydroelectric is already almost forgotten in electricity considerations, although according to Kinn it always has a big impact on prices in the Nordic countries.

“The water storage situation in the Nordic countries is quite weak, and it especially affects the futures prices for the whole of next year,” he says.

The water situation in lakes and reservoirs in Finland is also below average after a dry summer and early winter. Hydropower companies therefore have to carefully consider at what pace the storages will be emptied, so that there is enough electricity until spring.

The market is already looking at next winter. In Central Europe, they are considering at what pace and at what price the natural gas reserves can be filled for the next winter, when there is almost no gas coming from the pipelines.

The more gas saved this winter, the better the starting situation.

in Finland the electricity market’s next winter will be affected by whether the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant can be finally repaired and put into operation. It would already improve the situation considerably and reduce Finland’s dependence on imported electricity.

Around 7,000 megawatts of wind power will already be in use next winter. It means that even with moderate winds, a very large part of the electricity demand can be met with domestic production.

That should mean cheaper prices on average. However, no one dares to predict anything for sure.