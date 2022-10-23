Energy crisis | The EU wants to cut the excess profits of electricity sellers, but it could lead to a shortage of electricity in Finland

In autumn, the EU Commission hastily put together an emergency package for the energy sector, according to which the so-called excess profits of electricity producers will be cut. Putting a simple idea into practice has proven difficult.

EU countries the implementation of the energy emergency package decided at the end of September is proving to be complicated. The package was issued in the form of a regulation, which means that its provisions will come into force already at the beginning of December without separate processing in the member states.

For Finland, the most significant part of the package was the decision to cut the so-called excess profits of electricity producers. According to HS, the preparation for its practical implementation is still in its infancy both in Finland and in other countries.

This is because the reality of the electricity market does not fit the simple idea of ​​the cutter.

Size The revenue cutter applied in the EU worked out great for the Finnish government, because it decided to prepare a similar type of so-called windfall tax during the autumn budget rush.

The idea of ​​the yield cutter and windfall tax is simple: in the electricity exchange, the price of electricity for each hour is the price of the most expensive form of production needed.

All electricity sellers receive that price for the electricity they sell on the exchange, regardless of their own production costs.

In Central Europe, the price of electricity is practically determined by the cost of electricity produced with natural gas. This year, when natural gas has been exceptionally expensive due to the war, electricity produced with natural gas has also been expensive. It has therefore drastically increased the price of all electricity for sale.

This one therefore, all forms of electricity production that are affordable in terms of variable costs, such as hydro, wind and nuclear power plants, have produced large profits for their owners.

The idea behind the revenue cutter is to tax these seemingly unearned profits.

The price in Central Europe has increased the price of electricity in Finland as well, because the import of electricity from Russia stopped in the spring and the new Olkiluoto nuclear power plant has not yet replaced it with its own production. The yield cutter would therefore also be useful in Finland.

However, the simple-sounding idea has many practical twists.

1. How is excess income calculated?

In the regulation, the EU Commission has defined the limit of the excess market yield as 180 euros per megawatt hour. In the unit more familiar to consumers, it is 18 cents per kilowatt hour.

At least 90 percent of the revenue received from the market exceeding this limit would be collected from electricity sellers. But how is the company’s market return on its electricity calculated? The regulation does not say that.

Is it calculated for each hour separately or as an average for one day or perhaps as an average for the whole month? The price of electricity has fluctuated drastically recently, so the calculation method has a big impact on the mower’s final result.

2. What forms of production does the cutter apply to?

The most obvious adverse effect of the chopper and windfall tax is that, if applied to all electricity generation, they would likely worsen electricity shortages.

Those electricity producers whose production form can be profitably adjusted would refrain from bidding in shortage situations if they would not benefit financially from it.

For example, at the current prices of coal and emission rights, it is not even worth starting a coal-fired power plant that only produces electricity at prices below 180 euros per megawatt hour.

Also, it would not necessarily be worthwhile for hydropower producers to offer electricity on the regulated electricity market, unless they were allowed to keep the additional price paid for regulated electricity.

Therefore, the decree states that, among other things, coal condensate and adjustable hydropower (equipped with an artificial reservoir) are excluded from the yield ceiling. Elsewhere in the regulation, however, it is stated that a yield cap can also be applied to regulated hydropower, if nationally so decided.

Efforts have also been made to reduce the incentive problem by allowing producers to keep 10 percent of the income exceeding the yield ceiling.

The electricity market with its many regulation and reserve markets is a complex entity. Therefore, cutting financial incentives involves risks from the point of view of the system.

3. How is mankala electricity treated?

A large part of Finland’s electricity production is owned through so-called mankala companies. It means that the company’s shareholders receive a share of the electricity produced at cost price according to their ownership. They can use it themselves or sell it to the market.

In this way, for example, the entire Olkiluoto nuclear power plant and hydropower company Kemijoki are owned. The shareholders of the companies benefit from the high market price of the produced electricity, not the power companies directly.

According to the emergency decree, the profits must be cut from the shareholders of the power companies in such a case. But how?

Take, for example, the forest industry company UPM, which owns Olkiluoto nuclear power and Kemijoki hydropower, and also produces electricity in its own power plants and as a byproduct of factories. In Finland, the company produces significantly more electricity than its factories consume. After Fortum, UPM is Finland’s largest energy producer.

The company’s energy unit sells all produced electricity to the market, and the production units, in turn, buy electricity from the market. So are excess profits taxed on all electricity sold to the market or only on the difference between the group’s production and consumption?

And how is it determined which part of the electricity sold to the market is regulated hydropower, whose revenues should not be cut?

In general, how can it be ensured that the cut-off will certainly not affect UPM’s incentives to produce and offer electricity to the market exactly when it is most needed, i.e. when an electricity shortage threatens?

4. How are derivatives or other fixed-price trading treated?

In addition to other complications, the price companies receive for electricity is affected by their so-called protections.

For example, Fortum has already sold a large part of the electricity it produces well in advance, either directly to customers or through the derivatives market.

So, in practice, the company does not get the market price for the electricity it sells, but a significantly cheaper price, which at least this year is clearly below the level of the mower.

How are hedges taken into account when calculating excess returns? And once again: how do you determine which power plants are covered by the protections? Fortum also has a lot of adjustable hydro power, which the yield cutter should not touch.

5. When will the rules be locked in and when will the proceeds be collected?

The state of emergency decree will enter into force on December 1. Collecting surplus income is so laborious in practice that the collection has to be done afterwards.

However, energy companies should be aware of the rules before December so that they can plan their operations.

6. Is there any income to be cut at all?

It is not self-evident that the revenue to be cut will even accumulate in the end, at least not very much. During the past week, the market price of electricity has averaged around 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, i.e. well below the cut-off limit, even though the third nuclear power plant in Olkiluoto has stopped.

However, it is likely that in December and February the prices will be really high at times, at least if the winter will be average. In the spring, the electricity market predicts that prices will fall clearly. Surplus profits are supposed to be collected until the end of June, but in reality they may only be accumulated for two to three months.

7. Does laborious implementation make sense when the application period is a few months?

Although the application period is short and the practical implementation difficult, the yield cutter will be implemented one way or another. This is done even if the cutter does not turn out to be completely fair.

It is required by the EU regulation, and behind it is also the government’s political will.

Even if only a few million euros are collected, the money will be used to cover the energy subsidies paid to citizens. It’s also about fairness.

The unexpected huge profits for energy producers are the result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the energy crisis that followed.

The payers are ordinary citizens and energy-using companies. Hardly anyone considers it very wrong that income could be transferred even slightly through the state from the beneficiaries to the sufferers.