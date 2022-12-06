Energy crisis | The additional profit tax of electricity companies will primarily discipline Fortum and UPM

The biggest owners of old nuclear power and hydropower make big profits with expensive electricity. The state plans to collect part of these revenues in exchange for electricity subsidies to be paid next year. In Sweden, the tax solution is of the same type.

The government aikoma’s additional profit tax for electricity companies could mean a tax bill of up to several hundred million euros for the largest electricity producers.

On Friday, the Ministry of Finance sent a hastily prepared draft law on the additional profit tax to the opinion round. The basis of the proposal is a so-called windfall tax, i.e. the state collects from electricity producers a part of the income they have received from electricity that has become more expensive after the war of aggression against Russia, as if undeservedly.

Purpose is to tax 33 percent of the companies’ net profit to the extent that it exceeds the five percent return on tied up equity capital. The tax is paid on the result in addition to the normal 20 percent income tax.

The tax applies to the entire 2023 result and will be collected retrospectively in 2024.

The exceptionally high market price of electricity has produced extraordinary profits for almost all electricity producers. Those production methods whose costs have not been affected by the war have benefited the most from the war’s increased prices.

War has directly or indirectly increased the cost of all fuels such as coal, natural gas and wood chips and the power plants that use them. On the other hand, the war has not affected the production costs of hydro, nuclear and wind power in any way. These forms of production have produced very good results.

The largest owners of hydro and nuclear power in Finland are Fortum and forest company UPM. For example, the operating profit percentage of UPM’s energy business already rose to 60 percent in relation to net sales in July–September. UPM is Finland’s second largest electricity producer after Fortum.

Fortum has sold a large part of the electricity it produces in advance, either directly to its customers or through the derivative market at a hedged price, which means that it does not fully benefit from the increase in the price of electricity. Even so, the company has already made a very good result this year in its operations in Finland and Sweden.

Treasury estimates the income from the additional tax to be around EUR 0.5–1.3 billion. The large gap is due to the fact that no one knows how the price of electricity will develop next year.

In Finland, the price of electricity is strongly influenced by, for example, the schedule of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant’s triple reactor, wind and temperature. And whenever there is a shortage of electricity in neighboring countries, it pushes up prices in Finland as well.

There is no earmarked item for the tax in the state budget, but it can be thought of as a replacement for the hundreds of millions of euros that the state will spend next year to compensate electricity users in Finland for high electricity prices.

Listed companies on Monday, the following analysts assessed the possible costs of the tax for the companies they follow. Inderes Juha Kinnunen estimates that Fortum’s additional tax bill could be up to 400–500 million euros next year.

However, Kinnunen emphasizes that there is a lot of uncertainty associated with the estimate, because the bill can still change and the price of electricity is not known. The companies’ published profit data also do not provide all the necessary information, on the basis of which the amount of the tax could be reliably calculated.

He however, considers a return on equity of five percent to be a very low threshold level.

“The low level means that it is not just about the taxation of excessive profits in an exceptional situation, but an additional tax also without profit improvement from the historical (achieved with low electricity price) profit level,” Kinnunen writes in his analysis.

A large part of Fortum’s production capacity is old, so the equity capital committed to the power plants is quite small, which has raised the return on equity percentages high even at low electricity prices.

OP’s Henri Parkkinen on the other hand, he estimates that, calculated on the basis of next year’s profit forecast, Fortum’s tax bill could be 300 million euros, and for UPM about half of that at the most.

“But these are well-rounded estimates,” he adds.

Electricity producers in addition, the additional tax also applies to all electricity sellers. If they manage to make an extraordinary profit on the electricity trade, a third of it will be collected from Verona.

In one way or another, electricity traders have to buy electricity from the market, where both derivative and spot market prices are now high. The sellers will therefore hardly accrue the same amount of taxable extra income as the electricity producers, who benefit directly from the consequences of the Russian war of aggression and the energy shortage.

Draft law is now in a short opinion round, based on which it may be changed. According to HS’s information, the Ministry of Finance heard key stakeholders already in the preparation phase last week. Essential views have therefore been heard before the official opinion round.

According to Kinnusen of Inderes, at least the method of calculating committed capital needs to be changed so that in addition to equity, debt capital, i.e. loan money, is also included. Otherwise, the law would treat companies differently only depending on their capital structure.

Tight it is possible to justify the cutter by the fact that hydropower and nuclear power have already produced fabulous profits for their owners this year. These profits are not affected by the new tax, because such laws cannot be enacted retroactively.

For example, the production cost of old hydropower is close to zero, so the sales revenue is almost pure profit. In addition, hydropower is used the most when electricity is the most expensive.

Hydropower producers have thus benefited directly from Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. However, the companies are allowed to keep two-thirds of these profits even after taxes.

Extra and the temporary profit tax is based, on the one hand, on the government’s decision to prepare a windfall tax for Finland that taxes unearned profits.

On the other hand, the law implements the regulation issued by the EU Commission at the end of September, according to which the member countries must charge the power companies the price of electricity exceeding 180 euros per megawatt hour away from the electricity producers. The implementation of the tax is significantly simpler than the content of the EU regulation.

In Sweden in the corresponding bill already in October, a solution very similar to the one in Finland was reached. There, too, the amount of the additional tax is 33 percent. The drafters of the law did indeed cooperate closely between the countries during the preparation phase.

In Sweden, however, the limit of excess return is not determined in relation to the return on tied up capital, but in relation to the result of previous years. The tax would be levied on taxable income that exceeds the average taxable income level for the years 2018–2021 by at least 20 percent.

Read more: Electricity producers and sellers will be subject to an additional 33 percent profit tax

Read more: UPM slowly became vital to the Finnish electricity market – This is how it shows