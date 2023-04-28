Energy crisis | Some remain without electricity credit, the authority expects a “large number” of complaints from entrepreneurs

Electricity companies are not able to pay electricity credits to consumers who have signed an electricity contract with a y code, even though they may be entitled to it.

Energy Agency expects to receive a lot of complaints about missing electricity credits from entrepreneurs who can be compared to consumers.

The law on retrospectively paid temporary electricity compensation came into force at the beginning of March, and some electricity companies have already made compensations.

Originally, the electricity credit was to be paid only to consumers who have entered into an electricity contract with a personal identification number.

Parliament, however, clarified the government’s bill in such a way that the electricity credit must be paid to a consumer as defined in the Consumer Protection Act, even if the electricity contract was not concluded with a personal identification number.

Last week, the Energy Agency, which is responsible for the implementation of the law, outlined that the electricity credit can be paid to private entrepreneurs who have entered into an electricity contract with the company’s y code, i.e., in practice, to consumers who are business owners.

According to the agency’s policy, the condition for paying the refund is that more than half of the electricity consumption of the contract signed with the y-code has gone to private household use.

The problem is that the electricity companies responsible for the practical payment of electricity credits do not have such information.

“In practice, each case must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and a judgment made as to whether the case meets the criteria,” says the Energy Agency’s director responsible for the electricity market Antti Paananen.

Since the electricity companies do not have information on the distribution of electricity use by those who signed an electricity contract with a y code, decisions on the right to electricity credit and the amount of credit are made as official decisions at the Energy Agency.

Appeals process the way it goes is that consumers who signed an electricity contract with the y-code first make a complaint to the electricity company about a missing or incorrect electricity credit.

Electricity companies are practically unable to resolve complaints. After the electricity company’s response, the person who signed the electricity contract with the y code can apply for a decision on reimbursement from the Energy Agency.

The Energy Agency will open an electronic transaction form on Tuesday after May Day. Through it, consumers who have signed an electricity contract with a y code can submit an application if they think there has been a mistake in paying the refund or the consumer has not received a refund, even if they think they are entitled to it.

The Energy Agency’s Paananen says that the agency does not have accurate information on how many consumers have concluded, for example, the electricity contract of their detached house with a y code.

Paananen estimates that there can be “quite a lot” of such consumers, because there are approximately 250,000 business name entrepreneurs and more than 40,000 farm entrepreneurs in Finland.

“Even just one percent of these is a large amount,” says Paananen.

For example, two percent of the number of business name and farm entrepreneurs is almost 6,000 cases. So far, the Energy Agency has received only a few decision requests by e-mail.

The Energy Agency is hiring three employees to handle complaints and, according to Paananen, is prepared to increase the temporary workforce if the processing times for applications increase.

Electricity credit can be obtained if the consumer’s electricity price has been more than 10 cents per kilowatt hour or he/she has had a stock exchange electricity contract between November and December of last year or January of this year.

You can only get an electricity credit for the private use part of the electricity bill. You cannot get a refund for the part of the electricity bill that is used for business activities.

Limited company entrepreneurs do not receive an electricity credit.