Energy crisis | Seppo Lindgren receives an electricity bill of hundreds of euros for an apartment where no electricity is consumed – What is it about?

Basic fees cover fixed costs incurred by the electricity company and the electricity network company. Seppo Lindgren would pay 280 euros for electricity for his empty apartment during the year, even if he didn’t even turn on a light bulb.

From Tampere Seppo Lindgren able to deal with the matter with humor, even though in September a bill for tens of euros hit the mailbox as if out of nowhere.

It’s about the electricity bill for an apartment in Sastamala. Lindgren’s mother-in-law used to live in the apartment, but now the apartment has been empty.

According to the bill, electricity consumption has accumulated in just under a couple of months, 0.12 kWh, i.e. practically nothing. The final amount of the bill is a good 42 euros.

Over the course of a year, the price of electricity would be 280 euros, even if the lamp was not lit.

“In the savings tips, it is strongly recommended to save on consumption, but what can you do to save on this? The fixed payments are quite hard, even though everything costs nowadays,” Lindgren says.

A fixed fee is paid for both electrical energy and electricity transmission in the electricity grid. We asked the transfer company if there is any way to get rid of the basic fees. Caruna is responsible for electricity transmission in Sastamala.

Can you avoid an electricity bill if you don’t use electricity, customer manager Kosti Rautiainen from Caruna?

“The basic payment runs if you want the electricity to remain available. If you don’t see a need for the use of electricity, you can temporarily close the subscription with us, i.e. transfer it to maintenance. It costs 150 euros, the fitter’s visit and the monthly maintenance fee”.

It sounds like it will become even more expensive, at least for the apartment in an apartment building?

“Good observation. Of course, the savings can be big if you have an electrically heated detached house. Typically, this product is used in situations where, for example, an existing building is demolished and a new one is built in its place and the connection is wanted to be preserved, or if a property is inherited that is not being used and the electricity can be cut off for a longer period of time.”

Are there other ways?

“The customer can always think about whether they could manage with a smaller subscription size if they can reduce the power requirement.”

Why is there a separate basic fee and a consumption-based fee in the transfer price?

“There are also historical reasons for this, but a large part of the costs does not depend on whether electricity is used or not. These fixed costs are covered by the basic fee.”

Where do fixed costs come from?

“Fixed costs come from the development of the electricity network, i.e. investments and their financing. Fixed costs are also caused by the maintenance of the electricity network. The network is monitored, and if a storm or excavation work breaks the cable, the fault is fixed. Resources must be available, so the costs are fixed in that sense.”

What costs are covered by the consumption-based payment?

“Waste electricity is an element that changes according to consumption. There is a loss in the electricity network during transmission when the network resists the flow of electricity.”

According to your website, the share of lost electricity is three percent of the price of electricity transmission?

“During this year, the share of the variable cost related to waste electricity has increased due to the increase in the price of electricity and is about 8 percent of the price of electricity transmission. In reality, the fixed costs are higher than the portion of the basic payment shown on the bill.”

So the basic fee could make up a much larger share of the electricity transmission price than it currently does?

“Yes.”

Why does Caruna Espoo oy have so much cheaper transmission prices than Caruna oy, which distributes electricity in Sastamala?

“Caruna Espoo has less than 40 meters of transmission line per customer, while Caruna oy has 180 meters. Where the population density is higher, there are more residents sharing the costs.”

Using the same logic, shouldn’t Sastamala have a cheaper transfer price than your customers in Northern Finland? However, the price is the same.

“Finland has such a regulation that one legal distribution company must have the same prices.