Energy crisis | Sanna Marin in Yle’s A-studio: The aim is to finance the new electricity subsidies without additional debt

According to the Prime Minister, it is possible that the electricity price ceiling could be implemented by this winter.

As a purpose is that the state does not have to take on more debt to implement new electricity subsidies, prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Monday in Yle’s A-studio.

Marin said that the current estimate is that up to 1.3–2 billion euros could be collected for the state through, for example, the windfall tax taxing the profits of electricity companies and from the bottleneck revenues of the grid company Fingrid.

“Yes, we hope and start from the assumption that the compensation would be covered by these sources of income. It must also be honestly stated that there is uncertainty associated with this,” Marin said.

The government proposed on Monday that households suffering from high electricity prices would be supported with a lump sum. The one-time compensation would be paid retroactively for, for example, November and December electricity prices later in the winter.

However, before March, Marin did not dare to promise compensation to the citizens. The compensation would be credited in subsequent electricity bills, and this, according to Marin, requires the electricity companies to act.

“Of course we hope that this [hyvitys] the companies would also be able to implement as quickly as possible.”

The Prime Minister’s Party According to Marini, the electricity price ceiling brought up for discussion by Sdp last week has not progressed right now, because it needs more preparation time. According to the prime minister, the price ceiling is currently in further preparation.

It is intended to be considered by the parliament during the beginning of the year. According to Marin, the most optimistic estimate is that the model would be submitted to the parliament at the end of January. It is more likely, however, that the matter will be discussed in the parliament only in February.

Also from the point of view of the coming winters, it is important that this parliament has time to deal with the matter and that it comes into effect already in the spring term, the prime minister said.

“It is possible that the price ceiling will be in time for this winter, but it would probably go to March-April.”