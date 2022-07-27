Energy crisis | Russia tightens its stranglehold on Europe: Halved its Nord Stream gas supply on Wednesday

Russia says the reasons for the restrictions on gas flows are technical, but Bloomberg’s sources say the real reasons are political.

Russia is likely to keep the amount of gas it imports to Europe low as long as the conflict with the West caused by the invasion of Ukraine continues. That’s what it says news agency Bloomberg citing their sources.

Russia said on Monday evening that it will reduce the amount of gas imported to Germany via the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity. Before the further reduction, Nord Stream’s gas flows have been 40 percent of its capacity.

According to Nord Stream’s website, gas flows through the pipeline actually decreased by almost half on Wednesday morning.

Germany and Russia have been arguing over the reasons for cutting gas supplies since June, when Russia’s state gas company Gazprom began limiting the amount of gas flowing to Europe.

Time and time again, Russia has said that the reduction in deliveries is due to technical reasons, such as maintenance of the pipeline’s turbines or their delays.

The tensions of the situation were increased by the planned ten-day maintenance outage that started on July 11, which completely stopped Nord Stream’s gas flows. In Europe, it was feared that Russia would not open the pipeline at all after the outage, but last week gas volumes returned to the level of 40 percent before the outage.

Bridge times, the reason for cutting gas capacity was said to be the turbine that was being serviced in Canada staying in Germany. The turbine was already sent from Canada to Germany at the beginning of last week, but it has not yet been seen in Russia. It is to be transported to Russia by a Russian economic newspaper According to Kommersant, via Finland.

“We had estimated that we would receive a repaired turbine from Siemens already in May, but even today we do not have it,” Gazprom’s Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov commented on the matter to Rossiya 24 TV, according to news agency Reuters.

According to Russia, the turbine repair and return problems are an example of the West’s economic sanctions.

According to Siemens, the company has not received customs documents for importing the turbine to Russia.

in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies has been seen as purely political. According to the Germans, it is not credible that the maintenance measures mentioned by Russia are the real reason for the cuts in deliveries.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Russia’s public claims of technical problems are really just a power play by the country. According to the sources, Russia is using the Nord Stream supply disruptions to create political pressure on European decision-makers. Russia hopes that the politicians would have to reconsider the sanctions they imposed on Russia and the support given to Ukraine.

Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) said on Tuesday at the meeting of EU energy ministers that The purpose of the Russian administration is to break up the EU with energy. According to Lintilä, the Russian president Vladimir Putin is currently waging both an armed war in Ukraine and an energy war against the EU.

Bloomberg’s sources believe that Russia and Gazprom will continue to come up with new reasons why gas supplies will not return to the agreed level.

to Europe The fate of Russian gas supplies is a significant question. EU member states agreed on Tuesday to voluntarily reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent this winter.

The goal is based on the need to save gas so that member countries can prepare for disruptions in Russian gas supplies.

However, there are plenty of exceptions in the agreement, and the means of reducing gas consumption are up to each member country to decide.

For example, countries that are not connected to the gas network of other member countries are exempt from the target. In a critical situation, the exemption can also be obtained by countries whose electricity grids are not connected to the European system and which are highly dependent on gas for their electricity production.

The EU countries also agreed that in an emergency, reducing gas consumption could be made mandatory. This would be, for example, a situation where there is a threat of a major shortage of gas or its consumption would increase particularly significantly. However, the EU countries would make the decision based on the Commission’s proposal.

Russian gas supply restrictions are a big threat in Europe and especially in Germany, which has built a large part of its energy system on Russian energy.

The direct impact on Finland is less. For example, the gas tap between Russia and Finland has been closed since the end of May. However, the energy crisis in Central Europe can generally affect energy prices in Finland as well.

The matter also concerns Finland through the state-majority energy company Fortum. Fortum’s subsidiary Uniper is in huge problems due to restrictions on Russian gas supplies. At the end of last week, Fortum, Uniper and the German government announced a large rescue package that will keep Uniper afloat.

Fortum currently owns 78 percent of Uniper, but after the rescue package, its ownership will be reduced to 56 percent, when the German state will become Uniper’s shareholder with a 30 percent share.

The rescue package brought much-needed support to Uniper’s situation, but the German company’s situation will continue to be a risk factor for Fortum.