Energy, Deputy Minister Pichetto: “We must use our gas to accumulate reserves. Consider the extra-profits in sectors such as hydroelectricity”

“Today it is difficult to forecast and plan. The price of energy is influenced by international movements and geo-political issues”. For this we must “look ahead. We must use our gas to accumulate reserves for next autumn and in the meantime try to manage everyday life to get to March-April when, according to analysts, the price should start to go down “.

He says this in an interview with The messenger the Deputy Minister for Economic Development Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. idea that you have to put under observe the extra profits of some sectors that are gaining a lot from this price hike. For example, hydroelectric power – he adds – It is possible to negotiate an extension of concessions in exchange for resources that should be used to further calm prices “.” We find ourselves with an increase of almost a thousand euros per family in a year, which in many almost one significant cases – he underlines – This burden on families must be lightened “.

“The big chance: using the solar energy of the Sahara”

We will see “what the meanings of the mechanisms of social evaluation will be. They could be the Isee, the number of family members. But an integration will certainly be necessary with respect to what has already been done with the 3.8 billion “then the great question of the production system.” There are situations in which companies have many orders. If we produce, at a loss and fail. If they do not give, and therefore do not fulfill the orders, they risk paying the damages and failing with them. “In this case,” I believe that the government must underestimate regulatory interventions, “added the deputy minister. In this case,” I believe. that the government could underestimate the regulatory interventions “but” we must hurry, there are entire sectors, such as that of ceramics, which are in danger of falling “. Europe on these issues “has a historic opportunity”, that of “really lending a hand to North Africa. We could ask to use the Sahara desert for large solar power plants to be imported into Europe. We would give work and we would be able to contain the migratory flows “.