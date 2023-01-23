Energy crisis | People are confused with electricity contracts and sign whatever hurts: “Then the family was in trouble”

The diaconia workers of Kuopio parishes say that people come to seek help with increasingly large electricity bills. According to them, financial distress and anxiety have increased.

Many households are now struggling with high electricity prices and winter heating costs. Inflated electricity bills push people into a worse predicament, especially people with low incomes, whose finances have already been tight.

The plight of low-income people also spills over into the parishes’ diaconia work, which aims to help those suffering from financial difficulties overcome acute need.

The diaconia workers of the Kuopio parishes interviewed by HS say that people come to seek help with increasingly large electricity bills.

Increased electricity bills make everyday life difficult for people in both urban and rural areas. Especially in a country with a lot of single-family housing, bills are inflated by heating costs. For example, Kuopio has large rural areas where many low-income and elderly people live.

Diakonia workers according to the financial emergency and anxiety has clearly increased.

“Yes, it can be seen quite clearly. Of course, people try to pay their own bills until the very end. People come to us at the point when all the money goes to the bills and there is not enough food anymore”, says the diaconia worker Minna Cunelius From Järvi-Kuopio parish.

Help for parish diaconate work is mainly counseling and guidance. Employees help people within the scope of society’s support measures, fill out forms with them, book reception appointments or sometimes go to reception visits to support the customer. Sometimes the help can also be a little financial help to overcome emergencies.

“ “The family had taken exchange electricity without fully understanding what it was, and then was in trouble.”

Kuopio Diaconia worker of Kallavesi parish Hanna Rasa says that he has recently investigated, for example, the situation of a low-income family living in a detached house, where both the electricity and water supply were under threat of being cut off.

“When the electricity bill swells, moving due dates will no longer help. Now, Kela, social services and the parish together have tried to tailor help for this family and go through all possible options for how they can move forward,” says Rasa.

According to Diakonia workers, many people are overwhelmed by bills and confused with electricity contracts. Many people do not know how to act, because the electricity market situation is constantly alive and information is flooding in from different sides.

“One family had taken exchange electricity without fully understanding what it was, and then was in trouble”, says Irene Savolainen From Kallavesi parish in Kuopio.

Järvi-Kuopion parish diaconate worker Leena Vartiainen according to many people, money is tight, especially at the beginning of the year, when the heating costs are high and the initial deductible portion of 50 euros must be paid even for Kela-reimbursable medicines.

“If there is a big electricity bill, and you still need to have the 50 euros of your own money to get the first medicines from the pharmacy. That’s a lot of money for a low-income retiree. People are trying to save on something. Unfortunately, in the elderly population, the solution is often that I only take the medicine every other day. Of course, it’s not a good savings target,” says Vartiainen.

“Sometimes I wish people would go get help a little earlier. Many times the threat of a power cut is already on before you get here. Then we throw that pile of bills on the table, and together we start wondering where to start.”

Enlarged electricity bills are also partially visible in income support applications. Kela grants basic income and welfare areas supplemental and preventive income support.

According to Kela, there was no increase in the number of people receiving basic income support at the end of 2022, but more and more applications were accompanied by an electricity bill, and the electricity bills were clearly bigger.

In November, the costs of heating electricity presented to Kela had risen by 42 percent from November of the previous year, and the costs of consumption electricity by 27 percent, Kela says.

Also Service director of the North Karelia welfare region Siun sote Wind Ollila says that the number of applications for supplementary income support has not increased. Instead, there are more inquiries and the electricity bills attached to the applications are bigger.

“People just persevere. There may be a threshold for applying for income support for a person who has not applied for it before,” says Ollila.

“People usually only start applying for income support when they are already in a pretty bad situation. We have anticipated that there will probably be more applicants. Depending on how Kela and other government subsidies bite into low-income earners.”

Equivalent diaconia worker Maarit Kirkinen The Kallavesi parish in Kuopio also says that the diaconia workers are in an expectant mood: contacts may increase as the winter progresses.

“We are said to be the last port of call for help when others no longer help,” he says.