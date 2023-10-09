The number of solar panels on Dutch roofs has grown rapidly. According to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the increase last year was extra large due to the expensive gas due to the war in Ukraine. Households and small businesses looked for more sustainable and cheaper alternatives, generating more than 50 percent more solar energy than a year earlier.
