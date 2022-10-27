Energy crisis | Martti Leinonen created a “system” – This is what life is like in a 10-degree cabin without electricity

In the apartment of sea captain consultant Martti Leinonen, the temperature drops to five degrees during winter nights. That’s not a problem, because Leinonen has created a working “system” in his small cottage in Kaamase, Inari.

Martti Leinonen the enthusiasm phase has already lasted for years. Life without electrical sockets and running water goes on in a log cabin located in Kaamase, Inari, which now has a temperature between twenty degrees in the winter months.

Leinonen, who trained as a sea captain, has lived in his Kaamasen cottage for almost four years. Before his move – and partly after – he worked for the environmental organization Greenpeace.

According to his own words, Leinonen is an extremely impulsive Carpe diem person who implements his plans 110 percent. In the winter of 2018, he bought an 8.5-hectare piece of land, which included the Kaamasen cottage, for the future. He is still on that trip.

He has developed an electrical, heating and logistics system for his cabin.

“And the backup system. And a backup system,” adds Leinonen.

Some inventions that make everyday life easier are created by experimenting. For example, the original purpose of the pile of bricks on top of the fireplace was to store heat, but last morning Leinonen threw his clothes soaked by the October rain onto the pile of bricks to dry.

Sea captain Martti Leinonen’s favorite garment is a merino wool layer, which he wears around the clock. “Cool indoor air is a matter of clothing.”

According to him, the drying rack, born partly by chance, dries clothes quickly.

The stove, which acts as the main heat source, is good but fickle in nature: it heats up and cools down quickly. That’s why the conditions in Leinonen’s cabin differ from the apartments of Finns who are used to constant temperatures, around 21 degrees.

On the coldest mornings of winter, the temperature inside the hut drops to 5–10 degrees.

According to Leinonen, the changing indoor temperature is only a problem if you make it so. In his opinion, in the recent energy debate, it has been forgotten that a person can also stay warm by adding more clothes.

“It’s not like putting on good merino woolies and a sweater. The gang thinks that you should be able to be at home without clothes. It’s complete bullshit”, Leinonen downloads.

Fair a hundred years ago, large variations in indoor temperatures were more the norm than the exception in Finland. More uniform indoor temperatures began to become common in residential buildings at the beginning of the 20th century, when central heating replaced room-specific furnace heating.

The Norwegian cast iron stove is not reserved. The heat rising from the fireplace spins a small fan, which spreads the heat into the cabin.

By the 1920s, central heating had established itself as a heating method for apartment buildings, says an architect familiar with old buildings and gravity ventilation. Juulia Mikkola.

According to Mikkola, central heating once seemed liberating. Wood-heated houses require effort and presence when you have to add more trees and close the shutters at the right time.

According to him, the internal temperature of 18 degrees feels colder in a stone house than in a wooden house, because wood and stone reflect heat in different ways. The heat source also has an effect. For example, a tiled stove radiates heat more strongly than heating radiators. Therefore, the indoor air in a furnace-heated room can be lower without the indoor air feeling too cool.

“Heat radiation is usually perceived as much more pleasant than warm air flow, even if both have an equally warming effect on the body,” says Mikkola.

Warm air also feels stuffier than cool air, even if the air quality is the same.

In addition to the cabin, Martti Leinonen’s 25-square-meter cottage has a bedroom. When retiring for the night, Leinonen’s system includes “isolating” the bedroom from the rest. He pulls the thick curtain in front of the bedroom door and clicks on the oil heater in the corner.

The heater’s pump and oil tank are on the other side of the wall against the outside wall of the cabin. In winter, Leinonen fills the tank with about 20 liters of diesel every couple of weeks.

“In winter, the temperature in the bedroom is 12-18 degrees,” he says.

Architect According to Juulia Mikkola, it is natural that living conditions vary depending on the day and season.

Leinonen considers cooking to be his most important hobby. Raw materials can be found in lakes and forests. The morning coffee is warm on the gas stove.

“Man has developed in varying conditions and adapted to them. The body temperature also drops at night, guided by the biological circadian rhythm.”

Today it is known that lowering the temperature in the evening increases the secretion of melatonin. Together with the reduction of light, it makes a person sleep better.

According to Mikkola, it’s a matter of getting used to, what is perceived as pleasant and sufficiently effortless in living. For example, some people find it tedious to adjust the gravity ventilation valves. For others, it’s as natural as turning the lights on and off.

“Variations in temperatures and air currents are usually treated more tolerantly when you allow yourself to influence the conditions,” he says.

In Inari kaamos is just about to begin. Martti Leinonen’s electrical system, the 600W solar panels installed on the roof of the yard storage, will not produce electricity properly until after mid-February.

The electricity from the solar panels goes inside to the charging controller attached to the wall in the bedroom, from where the electricity is transferred to the two batteries. The electricity from the batteries is enough for just under a week.

In addition to lighting the cabin, Leinonen uses electricity to charge the batteries of his phone, computer and tools.

Leinonen’s Wednesday morning starts with a remote meeting with Mariehamn colleagues. “The 4g mast is right next to it, on top of the danger.”

During the sunless winter months, Leinonen uses a 2.4 kilowatt aggregate every three days for about an hour to charge the devices. In winter, the unit consumes 10–12 liters of gasoline per month.

Next winter, a little more electricity will be consumed, because Leinonen works as a consultant for the construction of offshore wind power for the energy company Ilmattare. Remote work requires regular use of a computer.

Leinose also has many battery-powered LED lamps in use. Their lithium batteries last about three months with his use. Leinonen says he only needs a little light.

“When you know where everything is, you can be in the dark,” he says.

In high school Leinonen read a long physics. He got a commendable grade in all other areas of physics except for electricity.

Leinonen says that he has learned to appreciate electricity and heat in recent years, when he has been responsible for producing them himself.

“Electricity does not come endlessly from the socket.”

Leinonen has built a backyard sauna in an old construction site cabin. He heats it up a couple of times a week and washes the small laundry at the same time: t-shirts and underwear. He goes to wash larger clothes at his friends who live about 15 kilometers away about once a month.

Leinonen’s yard sauna is built in an old construction shed. The sauna wall was painted by Leinonen’s childhood friend, the artist Yona.

At the same friends, Leinonen also keeps his freezer, which he calls a convenience product. It is full of fish and game.

Outside, the stone base of the cottage behind you can see a groove about a meter long. On the Leinonen plot, the country spends towards the lake about a hundred meters away. The cottage flows centimeter by centimeter towards it.

When Leinonen arrived to see the cottage for the first time, its foundations had sunk into the marshy soil of the plot. The roof of the cabin leaked, and the local bus driver told Leinose that the cabin was moldy.

A log builder working in the vicinity visited the cabin and found it mold-free. Now the cottage has been lifted from the swamp, and it stands on “new temporary permanent legs”. The roof has been renewed and the insulation replaced.

Global while working with environmental problems, Leinonen saw and experienced climate change and its consequences in his work every day.

“You don’t have to be a fortune teller to understand that some pretty good sets are about to start. Scientists have been talking about pandemics and the energy crisis for years,” he says.

According to Leinonen, the normal life of Western people and the people who idealize it are “crazy”. He used to be like that himself.

“Now I feel like I’m one of the few sane people on this show.”