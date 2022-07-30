BFederal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has called on Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) to stop electricity production using gas. “We have to work to ensure that the gas crisis is not accompanied by an electricity crisis,” Linder told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “Therefore, electricity can no longer be produced with gas, as is still happening.” Habeck would have the legal authority to prevent this, added Lindner.

In this context, the Minister of Finance once again advocated continued operation of the nuclear power plants in Germany in order to obtain “other electricity capacities”. “There is much to be said for not shutting down the safe and climate-friendly nuclear power plants, but using them until 2024 if necessary,” he said.

Due to fears of a stop in Russian gas deliveries, a possible extension of the service life of the last three nuclear power plants still in operation in Germany, which according to current nuclear law would have to go offline at the end of December, is currently being discussed.

Union and FDP are campaigning to allow at least limited continued operation beyond the turn of the year. The SPD and the Greens in particular are still skeptical. They also do not want to generally rule out at least temporary continued operation in the event of a crisis.





