Energy crisis | Light art took on the energy crisis in Berlin: “You can’t understand this”

The energy crisis also brings distortion to Berlin’s urban culture. “There is not so much joy in life anymore,” says the restaurateur, who already sees bankruptcies all around him.

Berlin

Color lights reflect children’s wishes on the wall of the German State Opera:

That the war would end and my family would stay healthy.

That man would learn to take other organisms into account.

Good grades.

Add cheese.

The colorful wishes have been collected from opera choristers, and the light work reflecting them is part of Berlin’s annual light festival.

The ten-day light festival began on Friday, October 7. The festival organization announced that it uses 75 percent less energy than before. The duration of the shows had been shortened, and the energy came from renewable sources. There are half as many works as before.

Still, the organization of the festival has surprised many.

In the summer, the Berlin administration decided to reduce the lighting of public buildings. In the past, 150,000–200,000 kilowatt hours and around 40,000 euros have been used to light up around 150 buildings. It has been a small part of the city’s total energy consumption, but reducing the lighting during the energy crisis was perhaps a symbolic decision.

The light festival is a private, not a public, event, the Berlin Senate has reasoned.

“After all, this is special. This cannot be understood. We are being told to save electricity in everything now, but still this is being organized”, Birgit Zimmer says. He has come to see the light art now that the festival was once organized.

American, living in Berlin Katie Williams says that maybe the festival is still quite good at this time. “There is so little of anything beautiful in Berlin.”

See also “People in the country have to finance it” Birgit Zimmer and Martina Hein came to see the light works on Unter den Linden in Berlin.

The Brandenburg Gate was bathed in lights like many other sites at the Berlin Light Festival.

Lando Zierenberg thought organizing the light show this year was special, but still came.

The works of light represent beauty, but many locals who come to see them have a poisonous mind.

Lando Zierenberg watches the light show of the Brandenburg Gate and says that he himself saves electricity and heat wherever possible.

The coming winter still doesn’t scare me, it actually makes me angry.

“Politics is terrible. The government does not listen to the citizens, but makes extremely arbitrary decisions,” he says.

Martina Hein believes that citizens are being cheated.

“Politicians cannot decide anything. The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing,” he says.

Indecision has characterized German politics recently.

Germany’s the government has decided to spend a lot of money, 200 billion euros, to curb the rise in energy prices. But when and by what mechanism the explosive increase in gas prices will be compensated to citizens has been unclear for a long time.

Minister of Economy and Energy Robert Habeck said last Wednesday when presenting the economic outlook that the Russian president Vladimir Putin the heavy energy crisis caused is turning into a social crisis.

Next year, Germany will go into recession. The economy is shrinking by 0.4 percent, while in the summer we believed in 2.5 percent growth.

Not only is German industry in growing difficulties, the crisis is also visible in small companies. People reduce their consumption.

in Prenzlauer Berg in the Russian restaurant Pasternak, lunch service has been completely stopped.

Restaurateur Ilya Kaplan says that he does not want to increase the price of lunch from 10–11 euros to even fifteen euros, as the rise in energy and food prices would require. It’s too expensive for him.

“There are fewer office workers than before, and it’s calmer here than before. There is not so much joy in life anymore,” he says.

He knows restaurateurs who have already filed for bankruptcy due to the ongoing crisis. Kaplan owns ten restaurants, three of which he is selling.

“Instead of expanding the operation, I have to reduce it. Of course, I can’t get a good price.”

Ilja Kaplan says that the restaurant industry only has a dark tunnel ahead of it.

Marina Andronik is a chef from Ukraine, and she has been working at Pasternak for three years.

In addition to inflation, the restaurant’s operation suffers from prejudice. The operating profit has decreased since the start of the war. Pasternak was the target of arson threats in the spring. One-star reviews were machined for the restaurant online.

The police started guarding the restaurant, and the threats have stopped. Still, it’s not easy at a Russian restaurant, says Kaplan. He moved from Moscow to Berlin in 1990 and has not been to Russia since.

“I understand that the Russian language does not sound good now. But we are not proper Russians, we have lived abroad for a long time. We are against the war and on the side of Ukraine. Russia is not my country.”

He has changed the menu to be more neutral, there are not so many Russian names on the menu anymore. He still does not intend to hang the Ukrainian flag.

“This is a Russian restaurant. After all, Ukraine is not Russia.”

Few of the customers know that all the chefs in the restaurant are Ukrainian.

of Berlin the light show shows that some of the Germans solved the problems with the help of the Russians.

According to Lando Zierenberg, it would be best if Germany continued to receive gas from Russia. “But it won’t work now. I don’t know what to do,” he says.

Back in the summer, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline brought gas from Russia to Germany. Then Russia stopped the gas shipments, and later the pipelines were sabotaged to make them unusable.

“I’m not a big fan of supporting Ukraine anymore. They refuse to negotiate with Russia,” says Zierenberg.

He and his opinions are not in the margins.

Announced by Germany’s number one television channel on Friday opinion poll according to 60 percent of Germans support peace negotiations with Russia, even if it requires compromises from Ukraine.

However, the German government’s line is that a negotiated solution would only be possible if Russia recognized Ukraine’s integrity and withdrew its troops from Ukraine.