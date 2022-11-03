Japan is aiming to extend the maximum lifetime of its nuclear power plants to more than 60 years. Corresponding plans mature after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued the motto in August to use more nuclear power again. Eleven years after the triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the government is reacting to the sharp rise in energy prices. The push for more nuclear power is also based on efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to protect the global climate.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan based in Tokyo.

According to a regulatory proposal now submitted by the nuclear supervisory authority NRA, power plants that have reached 30 years or more would in future be subject to a more stringent safety check every ten years in order to obtain an operating license for another decade. This would eliminate the general upper limit for the term. The proposal, which is similar to French and British rules, is likely to be very close to the final solution because nuclear regulators ultimately decide how long individual power plants can operate. The government intends to fix the new maturity line by the end of the year.

After the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in 2011, Japan had in principle set a maximum service life of 40 years for its nuclear power plants. If the reactors pass a special safety check before the 40 years have expired, a further 20 years are approved. According to the existing rules, Japanese nuclear power plants can supply electricity for much longer than the remaining three German reactors, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to remain switched on until April 2023. In the spring of next year, the three reactors will only have been connected to the grid for 35 and 34 years.

Four reactors are more than 40 years old

In Japan, four reactors are more than 40 years old and have received a lifetime extension to 60 years. The oldest is 47 years old. Only one of the four reactors is currently online. In October, the regional energy supplier Kyushu Electric Power on the southern main island applied for a service life extension to 60 years for two reactors in Satsuma-Sendai. In general, ten of the 33 reactors available in principle in Japan passed the safety standards that were tightened after 2011. Six of the ten reactors are currently online and generating electricity. The others are switched off for maintenance work or are not yet back on the grid.

The local resistance at the nuclear power plant sites to restarting the reactors is often high. However, with the rising energy prices in the wake of the Ukraine war, there is a change in mood among the population. In surveys, a majority is now in favor of making more use of nuclear energy as long as safety is guaranteed. The communities adjacent to the nuclear power plants have a say before nuclear power plants are switched on. There is no such agreement for the extension of the running time of the power plants.