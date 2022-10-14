Home page politics

Gloomy clouds over Germany – but in Berlin a mega-reconstruction of the Federal Chancellery will soon begin (symbolic image) © Sven Lambert / Imago

Many people in Germany fear the energy crisis. However, a magnificent construction project will soon begin in Berlin: the expansion of the Federal Chancellery.

Berlin – This cost-intensive plan is unlikely to calm the tense relationship between the German people and the federal government: In what is probably the country’s biggest crisis in decades, the political leadership in Berlin will not let it go without a new one for a monstrous sum of at least 777 million euros to place the magnificent building in the government district.

The Federal Chancellery is already one of the world’s largest government headquarters – but not big enough to claim Germany’s political leadership. One of the reasons is that the number of employees has almost doubled in the last two decades. The groundbreaking for the expensive conversion project is scheduled for the end of 2022.

Federal Chancellery in Berlin: conversion costs almost 800 billion euros

The construction project will be an expensive joke for the German state budget: the costs were previously supposed to be 600 million euros, but as is usual with large-scale German construction projects (e.g. Elbphilharmonie, Berlin Airport), it does not stop there: it became known at the beginning of September that the project will cost the taxpayer another 177 million euros. Completion of the enlarged Federal Chancellery is scheduled for 2028. It is therefore questionable whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his coalition colleagues will even see the new domicile.

A daycare center, a helipad and a tap-proof building for employees of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) are also to be built in the current chancellor garden. In addition, there is a second chancellor’s apartment with 250 square meters, which is “only intended for the incumbent’s residential purposes”, like the one picture portrayed.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not initiate the mega-renovation in Berlin – but gave it the “green light” (symbol image). © F.Boillot/Imago

Unsurprisingly, the Protz plans are causing widespread horror online, people are shocked by the massive waste of money, while citizens across the country are plagued by existential difficulties in view of the energy crisis:

“A country full of problems. But the Federal Chancellery is doubling its office space. This year is to be cleared. Says a lot about priorities.”

“The Federal Chancellery, already the largest government headquarters in the western world with 25,347 square meters of floor space – around eight times larger than the White House, ten times larger than Downing Street No. 10, three times larger than the Élysée Palace.”

“A dwarf can reside in a gigantic complex of buildings, but still remain a dwarf.”



“Dear citizens, with socialist greetings, your Federal Chancellor!”

“A megalomania campaign: The Federal Chancellery is to be doubled in size. Construction costs 777 million euros, for which a green area with 200 trees will be cut down. Exactly the right sign in the crisis.”

Berlin: Luxurious conversion in times of the energy crisis – “See how people work here”

However, anyone who believes that the Protz issue is based on the prodigality of the current federal cabinet is deceived: concrete planning began as early as 2020, Angela Merkel and the “grand coalition” (SPD and Union) had approved the construction project. The Chancellery is too small and the employees would otherwise have to be spread over several locations.

Meanwhile, the ex-chancellor has defended her course of relying on Russian gas for Germany’s energy supply:

Shortly after being sworn in last December, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided not to shake up the project. The head of government recently defended the restructuring plans in a “ZDF” interview: “I believe that planning that has been prepared for a long time and is now very advanced must also be completed. (…) It is a friendly building, a place where the citizens like to come and see how people work here.” (PF)