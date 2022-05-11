In its latest report, the World Bank even predicted that energy prices would rise by more than 50 percent this year, due to the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which may accelerate if the European Union countries approve the embargo on Russian oil imports.

With Ukraine announcing on Wednesday that it would suspend the flow of Russian gas passing through a transit point, it said it transports nearly a third of the fuel transported from Russia to Europe, and blamed Moscow for the move, saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

Ukraine remains a major transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, even after the Russian attack on its territory.

As a result, gas prices in Europe rose, on Wednesday, exceeding $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, after this Ukrainian announcement.

Economists fear that the worst may not have come yet in light of the continuation of the war and the lack of signs to stop it soon, which means, according to them, the continuation of this upward rise in energy and food prices, which will lead to a deepening of the economic crisis around the world, and threatens to spread high prices, poverty and hunger, especially in developing and poor regions. Which will pay the highest tax.

Observers and experts believe that the only way to stop the catastrophic economic repercussions of the Ukrainian war on the stability of global oil and gas markets, and the scarcity of resources, commodities, fuels and fertilizers that it triggered, high prices and inflation, obstruction and slowing down of supply chains around the world, is by stopping the war and consequently the mutual sanctions between Russia and Western countries.

Commenting on the widening negative effects of this war on energy security in the world, Amer Al-Shobaki, an economist and specialist in the oil and energy sector, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “These rises in gas and oil prices are record in Europe and around the world, and the worst is that they seem to be escalating. As is the case with the rise in gas prices in the European Union, especially after cutting off Russian gas from Poland and Bulgaria and after Kyiv’s decision to stop its passage through Ukrainian territory, in addition to the fact that the increase in oil prices, for example, has continued since last year, which puts us in front of an increase over two years, It is the largest since the 1973 crisis in this context.”

Undoubtedly, these expected increases in energy prices in general will have direct and indirect effects on the global economy, according to the economist, who adds: “In the immediate term, inflation rates will rise globally, which will subsequently lead to an increase in consumer prices, in addition to the fact that the World Bank also expected a rise in prices Food in a very large proportion this year.”

Al-Shobaki added: “International warnings are natural and expected to a large extent, but what was not expected was the reference, for example, by the World Bank to the fact that the prices of energy and its derivatives, as well as food and main consumer commodities, will remain high over the next three years, in a very dangerous indication that the world is heading towards a sharp decline in rates. economic growth, and may even reach the stage of economic stagnation.

He added, “This raises the concerns of politicians and financial policy makers around the world, especially the US Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates by large rates twice since the beginning of the year, the first by a quarter of a percentage point and the second by half a percentage point, and it intends to launch new packages to raise the interest rate, so that These hikes could total up to 2.5 percentage points, all in an effort to rein in high inflation.”

The fear is now around the world, as the economist explains: “It is entering into a phase of stagflation in the event that prices remain high in this way, given the price increases for raw materials and their derivatives in the energy and food sectors, which are associated with a decrease in economic growth and the impact of economic growth, scarcity of resources, high prices and damage to supply chains, Therefore, it is difficult to determine the consequences of this chronic global economic crisis, which negatively affects the various facilities and sectors of life.

And the expert specializing in the energy and oil sector continues: “There is a research study by Stanford University that warns that even if the war in Ukraine stops today, its repercussions and effects will accompany the world for the next two years, let alone that the war is raging and there are no signs of stopping it, at least in the foreseeable future, but that it It is developing into a Russian-Western war.”

For example, Al-Shobaki adds: “The International Monetary Fund has reduced the global economic growth forecast from 4.4 to 3.9 percent, and this rate of decline is likely to continue with the continuation of the Ukrainian war and the widening of the confrontation between Moscow and Washington.”