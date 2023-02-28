Energy crisis | Helsinki continues to burn coal after all

The city of Helsinki’s energy company Helen will continue to burn coal and pellets at the B power plant until the spring of 2025.

Helsinki the city’s energy company Helen has made new decisions regarding the electricity and heat production of the Salmisaari power plant.

The operation at the old coal-fired A power plant will end about 10 months early, i.e. already next summer.

Instead, the B power plant, which burns pellets and coal, will continue to operate for one extra heating season, i.e. until the beginning of April 2025.

The beginning Originally, Helen’s goal was to completely stop burning coal in Salmisaari at the beginning of April 2024.

The third production unit in the area, i.e. the 92 megawatt pellet heating plant, will remain in operation in accordance with previous decisions.

Helen justifies the decision to continue B-power plant with security of supply. The manager responsible for Helen’s energy platform and production solutions Timo Aaltonen according to the current world situation, Helen must ensure security of supply.

“We are rapidly building replacement capacity for fossil production, but there are considerable uncertainties associated with the delivery of components and equipment,” says Aaltonen.

Salmisaari A, completed in 1953, produces district heating with an output of 160 megawatts. Salmisaari B produces 160 megawatts of electric power and 300 megawatts of district heating.