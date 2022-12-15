Energy crisis | Helen responds to demands to lower the price in Helsinki: Same price for everyone

Helen still wants to keep the same price for all customers, even though the pressure for a price ceiling or price reduction is accelerating.

Helsinki energy company Helen refuses to sell the residents of Helsinki cheaper electricity than elsewhere in the country. According to the “Kokkola model”, small municipalities have set an electricity price ceiling for their own residents.

“We sell at the same price everywhere. Otherwise, we would be discriminating against others, when the vast majority of our customers are in places other than Helsinki”, CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström comment on the company’s line.

By the authority has a different view on the matter: the price determined according to the place of residence would not be discriminatory, estimates the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV)

Different treatment of customers living in different locations is not illegal.

“In our view, the law does not apply if the owner wants to treat customers differently depending on where they live,” says the consumer advocate Katri Väänänen from KKV.

Different treatment of customer groups becomes discriminatory if, for example, religion or ethnic background is the basis of electricity pricing.

Helen’s electricity price increases have also spawned citizens’ and council initiatives and the authorities supervising complaints.

The last time Helen was put on a stick was the general secretary of the Finnish Consumer Federation Juha Beurling-Pomoell In the HS studio discussion on Monday. Beurling-Pomoell supports the introduction of a price ceiling.

Juha Beurling-Pomoell, secretary general of the Consumers’ Association, has been actively speaking in favor of the electricity price ceiling this week.

Helen’s the situation is made problematic by the fact that only 28 percent of its electricity customers are from Helsinki. 72 percent of customers live somewhere else.

And not all households in Helsinki are Helen’s customers. Two-thirds of Helsinki households have Helen’s customers.

However, a national actor like Helen has to think about how reasonable it might be to favor the people from her hometown in this situation. How long would the 600,000 out-of-county households who fell into the second caste remain Helen’s customers?

Bridge last week, Helen opened a new 24-month contract product, which consists of both a fixed electricity price and flexible options. The fixed price decreases or increases depending on whether electricity is used during a low or high price period.

The basic fee is 3.90 euros per month and the consumption price is 24.90 cents per kilowatt hour.

In many discussions, a price ceiling has now been proposed, which would moderate the electricity prices of all customers. Most recently, Sdp’s parliamentary group proposed a price of less than 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to CEO Weckström, there is also an ongoing pricing discussion at Helen.

“Pricing is always and constantly considered taking the market situation into account. We are actively trying to introduce new products and measures to support our customers, which would temporarily help in times of high prices”, commented Weckström.

KKV’s Väänänen reminds that the company obliged to supply must by law offer electricity in its area at a reasonable price. The legal text does not specify what kind of price reasonableness means, but the requirement of reasonableness applies to companies with considerable market power in the region.

A reasonable price is currently being determined by the Energy Market Agency, which has received several complaints from various companies about the delivery obligation.

KKV is very concerned about the unequal position electricity consumers have among themselves.

Some consumers struggle with very high monthly bills, while others enjoy the benefits of an affordable electricity contract or the municipality has decided to lower the contract prices of the electricity company they own.

Väänänen estimates that influencing electricity prices through monitoring or complaints is a very slow process. In an acute crisis, the fastest means are in the companies’ own hands.

Helen sells the electricity it produces to the electricity exchange and buys the electricity sold to the retail market from the same exchange. The price of the electronic exchange is linked to the European market situation and is based on the futures prices of the derivatives market.

This has angered many parties, because consumer prices have become detached from production costs. The price ceiling requirements have tightened during this week.

The parliamentary parties will discuss the possible price ceiling on Monday. The parliamentary meeting has been convened by the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd).

Marin commented on Wednesday in Brussels that the measures previously prepared by the government to reduce the price of electricity “will hardly be enough”.

Among other things, the government has reduced the value added tax on electricity.

The Prime Minister also commented that the proceeds of the windfall tax, which is being prepared, could be used to support consumers and direct the proceeds to the benefit of consumers with the help of a price ceiling.

Helen has prepared for the introduction of a possible windfall tax.

“For the part that exceeds five percent of the return on equity, the tax rate would be 53 percent. The state can allocate these funds in the way it determines, for example to reduce the challenges caused by high electricity prices,” commented Weckström.

Consumers’ Union general secretary Beurling-Pomoell believes that every energy company should now at the latest look at their own pricing and think about the means by which the plight of ordinary people could be alleviated.

Especially companies like Helen, which have a lot of their own electricity production, are significant power users.

The idea that the owner would collect the dividends produced by the energy company for the benefit of the townspeople is a slow road in Beurling-Pomoelli’s opinion. The collection of returns for investments in the green transition also points to a long future.

“After all, we all support the green transition. Now, however, we need quick solutions to the acute crisis for a few months, so that as many consumers as possible can be saved to affordable electricity,” says Beurling-Pomoell.

Helen has invested more than 200 million euros in heat production in the last two years, and in electricity production the company has committed to investments of 650 million euros.

“We see that right now it is very critical to continue investing in the green transition throughout the industry,” says Weckström.