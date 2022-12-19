Energy crisis | Helen drops almost half of the price of electricity

Helen now offers a completely new kind of electricity price: 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

Helen is about to drop almost half off the price of electricity. The new “price-capped” price is 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

It is a six-month fixed-term contract that can be purchased from the beginning of next year until the end of March. The contract can start on January 16 at the earliest. Helen says that she will evaluate the extension of the contract at the end of the term.

Helen’s purpose is to help customers in a challenging situation, the release states.

According to Helen, this price encourages the customer to save electricity by targeting their electricity consumption to the cheapest hours of the day, and in addition to this, the energy price for basic consumption has been capped significantly lower than the recent market price.

Helen’s the new electricity price is 20 c/kWh and on top of this there will be a reduction or increase according to the timing of your own consumption.

If consumption is heavy during the cheap hours of the day, the customer benefits from it in the form of a cheaper price. But if the consumption falls on an expensive hour, the price is slightly higher. According to Helen, with this flexibility, you can influence your own price by about 5 cents in one direction or the other per kilowatt hour.

The new price is only available to Helen’s customers.

Helen also says that if the electricity price cap presented last week comes into force, there will be no need for a new contract model. Sdp proposed last week that the electricity price ceiling be set below 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

