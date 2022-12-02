Energy crisis | Finns save electricity by contracting, but the price is still in the sky – What is it about?

Electricity retailers now have to guess how much enlightenment and price increases will reduce customers’ electricity consumption. Little by little, however, the forecasts are becoming more precise.

Fortum sent a text message warning to its electricity customers on Thursday about high electricity prices next week. Fortum urged all its customers, even those who do not have a stock exchange electricity contract, to save electricity because it contributes to price stability.

Others too companies have urged to save electricity because it lowers the price of electricity. The Energy Agency, for example, also urged to save electricity last week.

But does cutting your own electricity consumption really affect the general price of electricity if you don’t buy exchange electricity yourself? After all, the hourly price of electricity is formed each day according to the purchase and sale offers given the previous day.

How can the electricity company know in advance whether the customers will make coffee at 8 o’clock or not until 10 o’clock? Or are electric radiators turned off during expensive hours or not?

Consumers’ savings have an impact on the price only if the electricity company that buys electricity from the market takes it into account in its purchase offers.

“True I guess it is now a challenge for electricity retailers to know the day before how consumption will react to different price levels. But it is their professional skill to gradually learn and develop algorithms that model the price of electricity so that they also take into account the consumption flexibility of consumer customers”, says the director responsible for the electricity market of the Energy Agency Antti Paananen.

It is important for electricity sellers to be able to model as accurately as possible how much electricity is actually consumed in each situation and price level.

The director responsible for the electrical side of the energy industry Pekka Salomaa companies have very different ways and resources to do this modelling.

Prediction error can get expensive. If customers consume more electricity than the company has reserved the day before, the electricity company has to buy extra electricity from the day’s internal market or even from the so-called regulated electricity market, where prices can be very high.

If, on the other hand, too much electricity has been bought in relation to consumption, the surplus must be sold on the regulation market, perhaps even at a big loss.

The grid company Fingrid announced on Thursday that, according to preliminary data, electricity was consumed in November as much as nine percent less than a year ago, and the weather does not explain the difference. Equally large savings figures were previously heard as early as October.

According to Paananen, such a large already permanent saving will inevitably be taken into account in consumption forecasts and will have a downward effect on prices.

Nine a percent saving would have meant, for example, on Friday morning that the electrical power needed was calculated to be almost 1,000 megawatts less than in similar weather a year ago.

It is almost equivalent to the power of the entire Loviisa nuclear power plant and certainly affected the price of electricity. The tighter the electricity market situation is, the more the reduction in consumption affects the price.

However, even the experts cannot say exactly how big the effect was. So many factors affect the price.

They have customers with a stock exchange electricity contract have a big incentive to save electricity during the most expensive hours. At the turn of last year, the share of exchange electricity contracts was nine percent, but the situation may have changed a lot since then. There is currently no up-to-date information.

“Retailers, however, know the share of exchange electricity customers in their own customer base, which perhaps makes forecasting easier,” says Paananen.

Fortum’s account manager Tuomas Yrttiaho reminds that saving always reduces the electricity bill of customers who have a fixed-term or indefinite contract.

“It is important that these customers are also involved in saving and timing consumption away from peak consumption hours. A significant effect can only be achieved through volume,” says Yrttiaho.

Consumption predicting flexibility has become more difficult for non-consumer customers as well. The market has no experience of how much, for example, industrial companies actually cut electricity consumption if prices rise for several hours, say to more than a euro per kilowatt hour.

“In the past, forecasting has typically been based on knowing how temperature affects consumption, but the fact that price strongly affects consumption is one more factor,” says the professor Samuli Honkapuro from LUT University.

The rule of thumb in the electricity market is that one degree more frost increases consumption power by 150 megawatts. A cooling of five degrees already means about 750 megawatts of additional power.

Size It has been predicted to get colder in Finland at the end of next week. Even in Helsinki, the daytime temperature can drop to six degrees below zero. At the same time, the winds are predicted to remain quite weak in the most important wind power production areas, i.e. on the coast of the Gulf of Finland.

On Friday, Sweden’s largest nuclear reactor at the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant will also undergo maintenance. Electricity can be very expensive in Finland.

Already last week, electricity, including taxes, sometimes cost more than 60 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price for the last seven days has been no less than 39 cents.