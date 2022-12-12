Energy crisis | Finland depends on wind power, and this winter it could be a big risk

The fate of Finland’s electricity system this winter depends on the movements of the air masses. On a calm, frosty day, Finland’s electricity production capacity is about a third lower than on a strong wind.

Crust is full of holes, each with a piece of ice. Now you can walk under the wind turbine with a helmet on without worry, four days earlier it would have been life-threatening.

The wings of the wind turbine reaching a height of two hundred meters were then covered in ice, and as the wings rotated, the ice was thrown around the forests of Humppila.

Although the rotor of such a 4.3 megawatt power plant seems to be spinning calmly, the scale is confusing. In Navaka, in a wind of more than 12 meters per second, the rotor rotates 14 revolutions per minute.

It means that the tip of a nearly 75-meter-long wing blows through without a speed of nearly 400 kilometers per hour. At that speed, the surface of the ice also comes off.

Freezing has recently been the scourge of wind power generation. That and low winds. In the last week of November, Finnish wind turbines produced only about eight percent of electricity in relation to their installed nominal power. It’s a miserable result.

The low production was mainly due to calm weather, but at the turn of November and December, freezing caused by frost and high humidity also reduced production. When there is enough heavy ice, the power plant’s automation stops the rotor completely.

On average, according to Fingrid’s statistics, wind power has produced 32 percent of electricity this year in relation to the nominal power of the power plants. It corresponds to the long-term average, as wind production is inevitably very variable. Uncertainty is its nature.

For example last wednesday at noon it was calm at the foot of the power plant in Humppila. At the height of the rotor, there was enough wind that the 4.3 megawatt turbine produced electricity with a power of 0.5 megawatts. All wind turbines in Finland produced more than 900 megawatts.

Sometimes it is also completely calm in the heights. On the third day of last February, it was about ten degrees below zero in Helsinki. The temperature in Kuopio had dropped below 15 degrees below zero.

At 15 o’clock in the afternoon, all wind turbines in Finland produced a total of a measly four megawatts of electricity, i.e. one per mille in relation to the installed power.

On average, wind turbines produce up to half as much electricity in the winter season as in the summer. In winter, it is windier and the air can also be denser.

Statistically, there is still calm in decent freezing weather.

It was calm at the foot of the wind turbine. The tower is six meters wide at the base and the steel of the wall is six centimeters thick.

Because the entire energy sector is now watching with great tension winds and temperatures. If there are severe frosts and a calm, electricity can become a real shortage this winter.

The situation is further strained by the fact that Teollisuuden vima (TVO) announced on Friday about another delay in Olkiluoto’s third nuclear power reactor. According to a recent estimate, the reactor will start regular electricity production at the beginning of February at the earliest.

Already on Monday, the situation is really tense, because it is freezing all the way to southern Finland.

If the weather turned mild and windy after Christmas, there could be plenty of electricity. Consumption would decrease considerably, and there would be a lot of wind production.

The effect of temperature on electricity consumption is big. A rough rule of thumb in the energy sector is that a degree of frost increases Finland’s electricity consumption by about 150 megawatts. When the temperature drops from zero to ten degrees below zero, more electrical power is needed as much as Olkiluoto’s new triple unit.

The combination of moist air and freezing temperatures can cause ice to accumulate on the wings of wind turbines. It hinders production.

If is windy, wind turbines can already produce more electricity than all nuclear power plants combined. After all, enormously more wind power has been built this year as well.

Even in February’s freezing temperatures, the combined nominal power of the wind turbines was 3,384 megawatts. Currently, approximately 4,900 megawatts are connected to the grid.

“During this year, 5,000 megawatts will break,” says the head of strategic network planning Mikko Heikkilä from the grid company Fingrid.

It is already clearly more than all nuclear power plants in Finland in terms of nominal power, even if the third unit in Olkiluoto is included.

On average, wind turbines produce only about a third of what steadily operating nuclear power plants of the same power produce. However, in a strong wind, the power can rise very close to the nominal power.

On the other hand, the power often also drops very close to zero.

Wind power company Ilmattare’s six wind turbines and 26 megawatt park in Humppila and Urjala have already been connected to the grid, but for the time being they are in a trial operation phase.

From the 135-meter-high steel frame, high echoing pings can be heard at the foot of the tower, a bit like submarines in war movies.

“The work of the maintenance men echoes in the frame like an echo chamber,” says the manager responsible for Ilmattare’s production operations Rami Rajala.

The technicians of the Danish wind power builder Vestas have come from Denmark to do maintenance. We got to work several days late due to the danger of ice.

It takes about ten minutes to get to the top of the 135-meter-high tower by elevator. At the top is the engine room, where the rotation of the rotor is converted into electricity suitable for the grid via a gearbox, generator and frequency converter. The gearbox alone weighs more than 30 tons.

“The power plants have already been connected to Elenia’s network. Normal use will start in a few months,” says Rajala.

By 2024, Ilmattare should have 450 megawatts standing in front of the parks. Previously, Ilmatar only developed and built parks and then sold them.

“A couple of years ago, we changed our strategy so that the new parks remain on our own balance sheet and we operate them ourselves,” says Rajala.

Wind power construction critics and many other observers wonder how the equation of the electricity system can possibly work with such a growth rate of wind power.

This winter, the nominal capacity of wind power is already around a third of all electricity production capacity in use in winter. It is difficult to say exactly the share, because the output of other capacity also varies depending on, for example, how much district heating is produced or how much water is in the lakes.

According to Fingrid, in 2025, i.e. in just over two years, there will be twice as much wind power as now, i.e. around 10,000 megawatts. It is as much as all other electricity production capacity combined. The construction of these power plants is certain.

“From then on, development depends on the growth of electricity consumption. It is possible that in 2030 the capacity will already be 20,000 megawatts,” says Fingrid’s Heikkilä.

Where do you get electricity when there is no wind at all and where do you put all the electricity when it is full wind?

The wind power producer rarely gets the maximum price from the electricity market, because electricity is usually at its cheapest in windy weather. According to Rami Rajala, this year the wind power producer has received an average of 70 percent of the market price for its electricity.

Yet this winter, all the electricity produced by wind power will fit into the grid. There are many processes in industry that use electricity, which can be run when electricity is plentiful and cheap. Exports to the Baltics are also attractive even in windy weather, because there is not much wind power there.

The wind turbine can also be stopped if necessary.

In calm weather, the control electricity that replaces wind power is mainly obtained from hydropower. Finland’s hydropower plants can produce electricity at their best with a power of about 2,300 megawatts. In addition, hydroelectricity from Sweden and Norway is brought in through cross-border cables.

But in the future, hydropower and border lines will not be enough. The assumption is that Finland’s cheap wind power attracts a lot of hydrogen production here. With the help of electricity, water can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen.

The electrical energy used for decomposition is partly converted into heat, partly bound into hydrogen. Finland’s first hydrogen investments have already been announced, and more are coming fast.

Hydrogen is needed as such in industry, but it can also be further processed into, for example, liquid fuels.

If necessary hydrogen can be burned as it is in power plants and thus produce control electricity. The efficiency ratio is poor, but if there is plenty of wind power, generating control power with hydrogen is profitable.

This winter, all this is still utopia. Olkiluoto’s triple unit is standing. This is also how some of Sweden’s nuclear power plants stand. There is a shortage of electricity throughout Europe. It doesn’t help but to hope for windy weather.