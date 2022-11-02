Energy crisis | Fear of the return of distance learning haunts Germany: “Everything can get even worse”

Universities across Europe are preparing detailed crisis plans for the winter, and students’ livelihoods are getting even tighter. Students are afraid of returning to distance learning.

In October students in different parts of Central Europe who have returned to the lectures of the winter semester, which started in the middle of the year, have entered a new kind of study routine.

HS found out the effects of the energy crisis with an e-mail survey of 19 Central European universities, where many Finnish exchange students also study.

All universities have drawn up detailed plans to save electricity and heat. There is readiness for even tougher energy saving measures if the crisis deepens.

All the universities that responded to the survey assert that they want to avoid converting lectures to distance learning until the very end.

“It would be irresponsible to send students to distance education again after the corona lockdowns. We cannot blame every crisis on the next generation,” Director of Communications at the Technical University of Munich Ulrich Meyer says.

He refers to the inevitable lowering of indoor temperatures: “We all just have to dress warmer this winter.”

In the evenings and weekends, the temperatures in the university buildings are lowered even lower than the daytime temperature of 19 degrees. University lobbies and corridors are not heated at all in Germany. Electrical equipment is shut down, partially also taken out of use.

The hot water is often completely turned off in hand sinks.

Also Spokesperson for Hamburg University of Technology Franziska Trede emphasizes the importance of social contacts for students, especially in the first year of study. Distance education is the last option.

Prague-based Charles University has calculated that energy costs will increase in the winter semester by more than 8.5 million euros compared to last year. If an energy emergency is declared, there is readiness to switch to partial distance education, Vaclav Hajek About Kaarle University’s communication.

Hájek points out that lowering temperatures is not straightforward in all university facilities such as archives and laboratories, because they store temperature-sensitive objects. But all means of energy saving are in use.

At the University of Freiburg, laboratory analysis equipment and -80 degree freezers are temporarily switched off. Some rooms are heated only as much as is necessary to prevent mold.

In many universities have already decided on partial closures of facilities, which also affect some activities. In Hamburg, the possibility of cheaper escape rooms is also being investigated.

Many universities are already pioneers in energy efficiency and energy saving. Still, students are victims of the energy crisis.

The already tight livelihood is getting tighter, and in Germany there are fears that study interruptions will increase due to students’ livelihood problems.

Saskia Bachner According to the communication of the University of Mannheim, the number of mental illnesses among students has increased strongly. That’s why the university wants to stick to face-to-face teaching and personal encounters.

“Besides, closing the university would transfer the universities’ energy costs to students who are already financially weak. That’s why the rector’s office is committed to continuing face-to-face teaching,” says Bachner.

Laura Weiß pays 295 euros per month in rent for her share in a five-person cell apartment.

Students are challenged to energy saving talks at the door of Laura Weiß’s student dormitory.

of Würzburg studying special pedagogy at the university Laura Weiss, 22, opens the door to his dormitory, which is exactly like Finnish student apartments. Plastic carpets, long corridors, party invitations on the walls.

The atmosphere is just not warm, as it could be in student life. Weiß says that the crisis worries him because there is uncertainty hanging over everything.

previously important to Germany Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions and sabotage in German long-distance train traffic shook his sense of security.

“Everything can get even worse. We have never had a situation like this in Germany,” says Weiß.

He says that he stood under a warm shower the night before to relax after a hard week.

“I suddenly realized that, oh shit, I shouldn’t be here this long.”

In his student dormitory, Weiß always prepares a large amount of food for himself, which he heats in the microwave.

“Two cooks hot food three times a day from the rooms. I guess I’m a typical German now that I’ve paid attention to it. We probably need to talk about this,” Weiß reflects.

He says that he still somehow survives on the rent of the cell in the student dormitory, even though it was just increased by 27 euros per month due to increased energy costs.

in Germany parents have an obligation to support their children who are studying. Child allowance is paid until the age of 25 if the child is studying. Of course, not everyone’s parents are able or willing to comply with this obligation imposed by the state.

Weiß receives money from her father every month, even more than the 180 euro child allowance. In addition, he has two side jobs. He pays 295 euros per month for living in a cell apartment for five people.

“If my father didn’t support me, I would probably have to take another job,” he says.

Law students going to a lecture at the University of Würzburg.

Valentin Pfingstl, Philipp Hausmann and Daniel Neuberger had lunch on the terrace of the student restaurant at the University of Würzburg.

Inflation in Germany is about ten percent, but food price increases are up to twenty percent. Low-income people, whose money goes to food for a large part, will be hit hard by this.

Law student Anastasia Kekez, 21, says the cost of her weekly grocery shopping has nearly doubled since January. Then he spent 30 euros a week on food, now almost 60 euros.

The rise in energy prices also worries him.

“I just received a gas bill, according to which instead of four cents you have to pay 17 cents per kilowatt hour,” he says.

Kekez does not receive support from his parents. He works as a waiter to finance his studies. German students have no difficulty finding part-time jobs, as the labor shortage is severe.

Those from Würzburg Philipp Hausmann20, and Daniel Neuberger20, are third and second year students, and still live at home with their parents.

“I notice the energy crisis and inflation because a döner costs almost seven euros,” says Hausmann, who is studying economics.

Studying art history Valentin Pfingstl instead, he says that he doesn’t get any support for his studies from his parents.

“I have a feeling that I will have to limit my life a lot this winter. You can’t always go out to eat,” he says.

In Germany, children of low-income parents are entitled to a student loan, which can be up to 934 euros per month. You don’t have to pay off the loan in full.

Now the government has promised that all students will be paid a one-time energy subsidy of 200 euros. Pfingstl thinks it’s good, but doesn’t solve the problems. However, the German government receives recognition from the young men.

Green Minister of Energy Robert Habeck according to Neuberger, who is studying to become a German and physical education teacher, is a “maker”.

“He puts in a lot of effort and copes well in a difficult situation.”

Correction 2.11. 9:24 p.m.: In the article, the price of Anastasia Kekez’s grocery shopping was incorrectly reported. He spends almost 60 euros on his purchases a week, not a month.

