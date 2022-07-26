Energy crisis | Europe’s energy crisis makes it even more difficult to curb inflation – “It’s difficult to see how to get out of this”

Europe is sliding into the worst energy crisis in its recent history, and it may accelerate inflation in the Eurozone even more. The rise in energy prices would be a tough spot, especially for the European Central Bank, which has started raising interest rates.

Breakaway Russian energy may have seemed easier on paper than it has been in reality. That’s how you can conclude from two studies published in the springin which economists calculated and modeled the effects of secession on European economies.

A German research group estimated in March that giving up Russian imported energy would cut Germany’s economic growth by no more than 2.3 percent. The effect would be less than the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced the country’s gross domestic product by 4.5 percent in 2020.

In April, the French Economic Council, on the other hand, estimated that Russia’s energy embargo would only cut France’s economic growth by less than half a percent. At the level of the entire European Union, total production would shrink by a maximum of 0.3 percent.

The Council calculated that giving up Russian oil, natural gas and coal would cost the EU member states only about one hundred euros per European.

Numbers based on that, it seemed that Europe could detach itself from Russian energy rather painlessly. In general, the whole energy import from Russia started to seem more insane if the price tag for leaving was only one hundred euros per citizen.

Four months later, Europe is sliding into the worst energy crisis in its recent history.

Germany’s dependence on natural gas has been exposed as critical after Russian gas giant Gazprom cut the amount of gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60 percent.

In recent weeks, the whole of Europe was on its toes when the pipeline was closed for maintenance work. There was a doubt in the air that Gazprom would not open its gas taps again after the maintenance break. Now the gas is flowing again, but as scarce as before the maintenance break.

The European Union’s energy ministers are supposed to agree on Tuesday how the member states could save natural gas during the fall and winter. The Commission has proposed that each member state cut its gas consumption by 15 percent from the beginning of August.

It seems that one hundred euros per citizen won’t break away from Russia’s energy after all. Europeans seem to be facing a wallet-crushing winter, as gas shortages drive electricity prices through the roof.

West have faced two significant energy crises in the last half century. Both crises were in the 1970s and were primarily oil crises.

In the current energy crisis, natural gas undoubtedly plays the main role, but oil and coal also play a role. This is why the vice president of the US company S&P Global and known as an economic historian Daniel Yergin estimate that the current crisis may be even worse than either of the oil crises of the 1970s.

Although the energy crisis started in Europe largely as a result of the war in Ukraine, it had been simmering in the world even before the Russian invasion. The crisis was triggered by a huge increase in energy demand last year, when societies began to open up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, China ran out of coal. At the same time, the supply of liquefied natural gas began to tighten and the demand for oil increased. Then Russia began to reduce the flow of gas to Europe. Soon, fossil fuel prices skyrocketed and energy became more expensive everywhere.

Fossils fuel prices are unlikely to decrease in the near future. Actually, they can jump even higher if European countries start replacing natural gas with coal and oil to an increasing extent.

The increase in prices would be a wet rag in the face for consumers and companies, because energy inflation has been the biggest single reason behind inflation in the euro area.

Accelerating energy inflation would also be a tough spot for the European Central Bank, which has started raising interest rates. Tightening monetary policy would no longer seem meaningful when both interest rates and the price of energy were on the rise. The risk of a recession would then become really big.

About the energy crisis is a short way to an economic crisis, and a social crisis is not far from either. The closer winter is, the more plausible the threat of people falling into energy poverty in Europe.

Are crises somehow preventable?

Professor of Economics at Aalto University Matti Liski admits that the situation is challenging. During the last hundred years, Western countries have experienced both demand-driven and supply-driven crises, but they have never struck simultaneously before.

It is therefore difficult to draw lessons from the past on how to fix the current problems of the economy.

“It is difficult to see how to get out of this crisis. It is difficult to curb inflation and maintain demand at the same time. How to successfully solve this equation will certainly be written about later in economics textbooks,” says Liski.

I did according to this does not mean that people cannot be protected from energy poverty.

“A price ceiling can be set for electricity. In fact, one already exists, but it is currently too high and should be quickly reduced. In a situation where the price of electricity threatens to get out of control, price control is needed. It should be seen as an instrument of economic policy.”

“Companies are of course against this, but the fact is that the economy will not be able to withstand the increase in electricity prices caused by running out of gas in Central Europe.”