Home page politics

Split

CSU regional group head Alexander Dobrindt considers it possible to extend the life of nuclear power plants by several years (archive photo, July 20, 2022). © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt calls for the nuclear power plants to be extended by several years. He accuses Minister of Economics Habeck of having overslept for five months on energy policy.

Munich – In the background of the Ukraine war, all of Europe and thus also Germany is threatened with an energy crisis. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin could cut gas supplies and plunge European countries into a critical situation just before winter. Deliveries to Latvia were only stopped today. In the midst of concerns about the energy supply, a longer service life for nuclear power plants is being discussed. The Union is particularly committed to this.

CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt has now also joined the debate. He believes it is possible for nuclear power plants in Germany to run for several years. In the world on Sunday the CSU politician called for a decision on “reasonable energy” and accuses the federal government of double standards.

Energy crisis: Dobrindt wants nuclear power plants to run for “at least another five years”

The debate about extending the service life of nuclear power plants in Germany has clearly flared up in recent weeks. Three reactors are still running: Emsland in Lower Saxony, Isar 2 in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg. These were originally supposed to go offline at the end of 2022. CSU regional group leader Dobrindt is in favor of an extension.

“We will face Putin’s brutal attempt to destabilize the West through energy terror for a long time to come. In this situation, lifetime extensions for nuclear power by at least another five years are conceivable,” said the Union politician in an interview with the World. Germany must “urgently get away from the ideological debate about moral energy and towards a decision on rational energy,” demanded the CSU politician.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

“The three nuclear power plants that have already been shut down must also be made operational again, and new fuel rods must also be ordered for these power plants,” says Dobrindt. Dobrindt did not accept the objection that newly ordered fuel rods could only be used next summer. The government reacted too late to offers in March.

He criticized the traffic light coalition with sharp words. “It gives the impression that the federal government has deceived the public at this point,” said the Union politician. Habeck “rotted away” for five months. In addition, it is possible to keep existing fuel rods in operation longer, said Dobrindt, referring to TÜV statements.

At a closed conference in the Upper Franconian monastery of Banz, the Union politician had said that a stretching operation would not mean an increase in the amount of electricity generated – and was therefore useless. According to a test report by the Ministries for Economic Affairs and the Environment in March, additional electricity could only be produced from autumn 2023.

Energy crisis: debate about alternative energy sources – Dobrindt accuses Habeck of “lacking courage”.

The Union politician accused the federal government of “double standards” when dealing with other energy sources. “Fracking has become synonymous with asocial energy production, so to speak,” he said. “But it is perfectly fine for the federal government to buy fracking gas from the USA.” In view of the crisis, however, there should be no ban on thinking. “Even if one would wish for something else, Germany and Europe must be able to think about their sovereignty in the energy supply.”

Economics Minister Habeck tried to find alternative sources for gas imports from Russia during trips in March and April. Dobrindt criticized the fact that there are currently neither supply contracts for liquefied gas with Qatar nor orders to procure fuel rods. He wonders “what Robert Habeck actually did apart from a curtsey in Qatar. He bowed deeply, but he didn’t bend over backwards for the energy supply.”

The Green politician Jürgen Trittin, however, called for more electricity to be saved in the direction of the CSU: “The fact that the Bavarian Alps are snowed with snow cannons in winter must be put to the test. In Bavaria, we have a gigantic electricity-saving potential that is far in excess of what Isar 2 could deliver.” The energy problem is particularly serious in Bavaria, as there are hardly any wind farms, few high-voltage lines from the north and hardly any coal-fired power plants. The President of the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management, Wolfram König, rejected an extended service life for nuclear power plants in Germany. (AFP/dpa/bme).