Energy crisis | Can I also get electricity support for heating the cabin? This is all you need to know about support

Government agreed on a new electricity subsidy to be paid as a one-time compensation quickly on Wednesday, but only the framework was told about it. HS clarified the answers to key questions.

Support does not replace already grants approved in the fall i.e. tax deduction for large electricity bills and Kela support. They are valid on top of the new support. The VAT reduction on electricity also remains valid.

1. How much support can I get?

The it is still impossible to say, because important questions remain open. However, something is known.

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM) announced on Wednesday evening that the one-time electricity bill subsidy will be paid for a period of four months, i.e. in practice for electricity bills between November and February. However, the support amount is only calculated based on November–December invoices.

The actual size of the electricity bills for January and February will therefore not affect the final amount of the subsidy in any way.

This is done so that people are not tempted to stop saving electricity in January–February. It could be disastrous for the electricity system and also for electricity price trends.

The support will be paid through the electricity companies in March at the earliest. The electricity company deducts the subsidy directly from the electricity bills.

I support the deductible limit is 100 euros per month and the upper limit is 700 euros per month. Some part of the amount left in between will be reimbursed, but that percentage has not been decided yet. In the preparation phase, there has been talk of 50–80 percent.

The support does not apply to the transmission of electricity, but only to electrical energy.

Example: If November’s electricity bill is 200 euros and December’s is 300 euros, the average electricity bill based on the calculation would be 250 euros per month.

When the deductible of one hundred euros is deducted from it, there is 150 euros per month to be reimbursed, which makes 600 euros for four months. If the reimbursement rate were 50 percent, the subsidy would be 300 euros. If the percentage is 80, the subsidy would be 480 euros.

2. When is the compensation percentage decided?

Temin of the head of the energy department Riku Huttunen according to the decision on the compensation percentage will be made around the epiphany at the latest, because the preparation of the law must be completed by then.

3. How can I survive the winter electricity bills if the support doesn’t come until spring?

Electric support as part of this, the state obliges electricity companies to give electricity bills a long payment period. You have to request a payment period from your electricity company separately, that is, the due dates of electricity bills are not automatically postponed.

The customer services of electricity companies have been very congested since the summer, so the companies certainly have something to think about in the practical implementation of requesting payment times.

For electricity companies long payment periods can cause financial problems because they have to pay their own electricity bills to the market on time. That is why the state also promises to lend or guarantee companies the money they need.

Many households definitely pay their electricity bills on time, despite the possibility of postponement. The subsidy amount to be paid in March would probably then go as a negative balance to the electricity company’s billing, and the benefit would then automatically be received in the following electricity bills.

4. Can I also get support for heating the cabin?

This was certainly not the intention of the drafters, but Riku Huttunen according to this, it is practically impossible to exclude leisure apartments.

Electricity companies don’t necessarily know if the electricity bill is about a permanent or a leisure apartment. That is why the same person can receive electricity support for the bill of both a permanent and a leisure apartment.

Of the already approved electricity subsidies, the VAT reduction also applies to all electricity bills. Instead, the right to tax deduction for large electricity bills and Kela support are limited to permanent housing only.

According to Huttunen, it was possible to limit these subsidies because these subsidies go through the authority.

5. Is it worth it now to maximize electricity consumption for the rest of the month?

If the support is based on the bills from November to December, so it inevitably comes to mind that in December it might be worth maximizing the electricity consumption and the Christmas sauna with a proper contract.

“There is no way to recommend this. I would like to remind you that it has not yet been locked, until which date the electricity bills will be taken into account,” says Huttunen.

6. What about drop-off times?

About electric support became in many ways haphazard and unfair with quick preparation. However, the need for help has been estimated to be so great that, despite the weaknesses, the support has been adjusted.

Even those whose electricity bill has not increased at all benefit from the support, and there are many of them. An estimated one-third of households still have an affordable fixed-term electricity contract taken before the price increase.

The electricity bills of high-income earners and ski cabins are also supported with public funds.

On the other hand e.g. housing associations that heat with electricity are excluded from the subsidy, if the heating is paid for through the company fee.

Consumers whose fixed-term electricity contract happens to expire around the turn of the year also lose out. The support is determined by the low prices in November-December, although their electricity prices will probably multiply in January-February.

However, these consumers can also apply for a previously approved tax reduction or support from Kela.

7. Was it impossible to direct the support only to those in need?

Ministry of Finance (VM) economic policy coordinator Lauri Kajanoja assess to STTthat the income information could have been taken into account in the electricity subsidies if there had been more time for preparation.

“However, the support models that were created in the fall and are being created have been prepared so quickly that it has not been possible to combine income data with them,” he tells STT.

According to Kajanoja, this would have required at least several months of preparation. Such time has not been available, but only a few days or weeks have been available for the preparation of electricity subsidies.

8. What will all this be paid for?

High electricity prices mean big profits especially for nuclear and hydropower producers. The state is in the process of enacting an additional profit tax for energy companies, with which these so-called windfall profits are taxed to the state coffers.

The tax revenues will not come to the state coffers until 2024, but as an idea, electricity subsidies are now set against these revenues.

However, the income from the tax is a mystery for now, so it is impossible to know how far it will be enough to offset the subsidies.

Now the price tag of the regulated electricity subsidy is estimated at around 400 million euros. In addition, the subsidies already established in the autumn will cost hundreds of millions of euros more.

In the spring, there will also be a ceiling on the price of electricity, which will also cost. However, the price tag depends entirely on the development of electricity prices. The price ceiling and profit tax, on the other hand, operate with the same logic.

If the electricity is cheap, the extra profits are less, but the price cap does not incur large costs either. If electricity is expensive, the price cap will be expensive for the state, but the profit tax will also be higher.